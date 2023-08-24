Tour Championship weather forecast: Will it rain at the East Lake for the FedEx Cup Playoffs final?

The Tour Championship will begin with the first round on Thursday, August 24, at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Course. The competition will last four days, with the final round scheduled to be played on Sunday, August 27. Fortunately, the weather at the golf course is pleasant this week, with minimal threat of rain.

The opening round of the BMW Championship was delayed by one hour last week owing to bad weather. However, reports suggestthat there is just a 10 percent chance of rain this week.

On Thursday, August 24, the temperature would be around 92 degrees Fahrenheit, with winds of 2-4 miles per hour. There is no probability of rain on Friday. The high temperature will be around 96 degrees Fahrenheit, and the low will be around 74 degrees Fahrenheit.

Rain may disrupt the tournament's third round on Saturday. However, there is just a 20 percent chance of rain, with winds ranging from 3 to 7 mph. On Sunday, August 27, the final day of the Tour Championship, there is a 40 percent chance of rain.

According to Sports. betmgm, the weather forecast for the 2023 Tour Championship is as follows:

Thursday, August 24

First round

Rain: 10% chance

Wind: 2-4 MPH

Temperatures: High 92, Low: 71

Friday, August 25

Second round

Rain: 0% chance

Wind: 2-7 MPH

Temperatures: High: 96, Low: 74

Saturday, August 26

Third round

Rain: 20% chance

Wind: 3-7 MPH

Temperatures: High: 97, Low: 75

Sunday, August 27

Fourth round

Rain: 40% chance

Wind: 3-7 MPH

Temperatures: High: 91 Low: 74

East Lake Golf Club Short-Term Forecast

Here is the short-term weather forecast of the East Lake Golf Club, which will be hosting the 2023 Tour Championship as per The Weather Network:

August 24: Round 1

Thursday Morning

Temperature: 75°F

Chances of rain: 10%

Wind: 5 mph SE

Wind gust: 7 mph

Humidity: 70%

Thursday Afternoon

Temperature: 97°F

Chances of rain: 10%

Wind: 4 mph W

Wind gust: 6 mph

Humidity: 51%

Thursday Evening

Temperature: 86°F

Chances of rain: 40%

Wind: 3 mph E

Wind gust: 5 mph

Humidity: 56%

August 25: Round 2

Friday morning

Temperature: 79°F

Chances of rain: 0%

Wind: 8 mph W

Wind gust: 12 mph

Humidity: 73%

Friday Afternoon

Temperature: 100°F

Chances of rain: 0%

Wind: 9 mph NW

Wind gust: 13 mph

Humidity: 42%

Friday Evening

Temperature: 91°F

Chances of rain: 20%

Wind: 6 mph NW

Wind gust: 9 mph

Humidity: 42%

August 26: Round 3

Saturday Morning

Temperature: 79°F

Chances of rain: 0%

Wind: 9 mph NW

Wind gust: 13 mph

Humidity: 66%

Saturday Afternoon

Temperature: 104°F

Chances of rain: 0%

Wind: 8 mph N

Wind gust: 12 mph

Humidity: 32%

Saturday Evening

Temperature: 93°F

Chances of rain: 0%

Wind: 7 mph NW

Wind gust: 11 mph

Humidity: 37%

August 27: Round 4

Sunday Morning

Temperature: 77°F

Chances of rain: 0%

Wind: 6 mph NE

Wind gust: 9 mph

Humidity: 70%

Sunday Afternoon

Temperature: 102°F

Chances of rain: 10%

Wind: 3 mph NE

Wind gust: 4 mph

Humidity: 40%

Sunday Evening

Temperature: 188°F

Chances of rain: 30%

Wind: 7 mph NE

Wind gust: 11 mph

Humidity: 52%