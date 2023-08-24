Tour Championship weather forecast: Will it rain at the East Lake for the FedEx Cup Playoffs final?

The Tour Championship will begin with the first round on Thursday, August 24, at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Course. The competition will last four days, with the final round scheduled to be played on Sunday, August 27. Fortunately, the weather at the golf course is pleasant this week, with minimal threat of rain.
The opening round of the BMW Championship was delayed by one hour last week owing to bad weather. However, reports suggestthat there is just a 10 percent chance of rain this week.
On Thursday, August 24, the temperature would be around 92 degrees Fahrenheit, with winds of 2-4 miles per hour. There is no probability of rain on Friday. The high temperature will be around 96 degrees Fahrenheit, and the low will be around 74 degrees Fahrenheit.
Rain may disrupt the tournament's third round on Saturday. However, there is just a 20 percent chance of rain, with winds ranging from 3 to 7 mph. On Sunday, August 27, the final day of the Tour Championship, there is a 40 percent chance of rain.
According to Sports. betmgm, the weather forecast for the 2023 Tour Championship is as follows:
Thursday, August 24
First round
- Rain: 10% chance
- Wind: 2-4 MPH
- Temperatures: High 92, Low: 71
Friday, August 25
Second round
- Rain: 0% chance
- Wind: 2-7 MPH
- Temperatures: High: 96, Low: 74
Saturday, August 26
Third round
- Rain: 20% chance
- Wind: 3-7 MPH
- Temperatures: High: 97, Low: 75
Sunday, August 27
Fourth round
- Rain: 40% chance
- Wind: 3-7 MPH
- Temperatures: High: 91 Low: 74
East Lake Golf Club Short-Term Forecast
Here is the short-term weather forecast of the East Lake Golf Club, which will be hosting the 2023 Tour Championship as per The Weather Network:
August 24: Round 1
Thursday Morning
- Temperature: 75°F
- Chances of rain: 10%
- Wind: 5 mph SE
- Wind gust: 7 mph
- Humidity: 70%
Thursday Afternoon
- Temperature: 97°F
- Chances of rain: 10%
- Wind: 4 mph W
- Wind gust: 6 mph
- Humidity: 51%
Thursday Evening
- Temperature: 86°F
- Chances of rain: 40%
- Wind: 3 mph E
- Wind gust: 5 mph
- Humidity: 56%
August 25: Round 2
Friday morning
- Temperature: 79°F
- Chances of rain: 0%
- Wind: 8 mph W
- Wind gust: 12 mph
- Humidity: 73%
Friday Afternoon
- Temperature: 100°F
- Chances of rain: 0%
- Wind: 9 mph NW
- Wind gust: 13 mph
- Humidity: 42%
Friday Evening
- Temperature: 91°F
- Chances of rain: 20%
- Wind: 6 mph NW
- Wind gust: 9 mph
- Humidity: 42%
August 26: Round 3
Saturday Morning
- Temperature: 79°F
- Chances of rain: 0%
- Wind: 9 mph NW
- Wind gust: 13 mph
- Humidity: 66%
Saturday Afternoon
- Temperature: 104°F
- Chances of rain: 0%
- Wind: 8 mph N
- Wind gust: 12 mph
- Humidity: 32%
Saturday Evening
- Temperature: 93°F
- Chances of rain: 0%
- Wind: 7 mph NW
- Wind gust: 11 mph
- Humidity: 37%
August 27: Round 4
Sunday Morning
- Temperature: 77°F
- Chances of rain: 0%
- Wind: 6 mph NE
- Wind gust: 9 mph
- Humidity: 70%
Sunday Afternoon
- Temperature: 102°F
- Chances of rain: 10%
- Wind: 3 mph NE
- Wind gust: 4 mph
- Humidity: 40%
Sunday Evening
- Temperature: 188°F
- Chances of rain: 30%
- Wind: 7 mph NE
- Wind gust: 11 mph
- Humidity: 52%