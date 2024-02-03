Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson unsure about her future after win on Women’s tour - "I won't be allowed to compete anywhere"

Hailey Davidson is unsure about her future. The transgender golfer made headlines last month by winning the NXXT Women’s Classic in Florida. The Scottish golfer faced harsh criticism following the win on the Women’s tour. Now, Davidson feels that she “won't be allowed to compete anywhere" by the year-end.

The trans golfer took to her Instagram stories to note her thoughts. It is pertinent to note that Davidson’s win had stirred a big controversy around trans golfers’ eligibility in women’s events. While she continues to face backlash, the 30-year-old has said that she has a “gut feeling” about getting banned from the sport.

Hailey Davidson wrote on her Instagram stories on Friday:

“I am not sure why but I get this feeling I won’t be allowed to compete anywhere by the end of this year… Nothing has been said by anyone as an FYI, this is solely something I just have a gut feeling will occur.”

Hailey Davidson's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

For the unversed, Davidson has been on the receiving end of harsh criticism for her win last month. The golfer was slammed by many, including fans and players, for the NXXT Women’s Classic. Many claimed her to be on the path to ‘destroy’ women’s golf as she won on the circuit which has a partnership in place with the Epson Tour, a feeder tour for LPGA.

Days after her win, Davidson even revealed that she’s been getting death threats along with other mean texts. The golfer slammed her critics by stating that the hate was coming from “people who aren’t playing.” The Scot admitted that she sometimes felt affected by the constant criticism.

Bobbi Lancaster speaks against transgender golfers like Hailey Davidson playing on ‘women’s sports’

Davidson’s Instagram stories regarding a possible ban come as more players and people in power speak against trans players. Notably, former transgender golfer Bobbi Lancaster came out on Friday to speak against Davidson’s participation in ‘women’s sports.’ The 73-year-old added fuel to the controversy by stating that players like her ‘competing against cisgender women’ isn’t ‘fair.’

Commenting on Hailey Davidson’s participation in the women’s event, Bobbi Lancaster said, as quoted by Golfweek:

“I don’t think it’s fair to have transgender women like me competing against cisgender women in women’s sports. Period, end of story.”

It is pertinent to note that Lancaster herself underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2010. Soon after, she tried to get into the women’s competition by attempting to qualify for the LPGA Tour in 2013. he became the first transgender athlete in history to compete in the LPGA Qualifying School. However, the Canadian failed.

Nealy a decade later, Lancaster claims that her pursuit of playing on the LPGA Tour was fueled by innocence and ignorance. She’s now of the opinion that trans golfers like her and Hailey Davidson shouldn’t be allowed to play on the women’s circuit.