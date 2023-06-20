Travelers Championship 2023 tee times for Thursday’s round 1 explored

After a successful US Open outing in LA, the PGA Tour is back this weekend with the 2023 Travelers Championship. The event will be held at the TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut, from Thursday, June 22 to the 25th. Round 1 of the Travelers Championship 2023 will tee off at 6:45 am.

Being an elevated event, the Travelers Championship has a stacked 156-player field. The field will have 40 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders, which will include names like Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, among others. Defending champion and World No. 6 golfer Xander Schauffele will also be on the field to hold onto his title.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



7:15 a.m. ET

Patrick Cantlay

Harris English

Sahith Theegala



7:25 a.m. ET

Xander Schauffele

Keegan Bradley

Emiliano Grillo



7:35 a.m. ET

Wyndham Clark

Max Homa

Justin Thomas Round 1 tee times @TravelersChamp 🏌️‍♂️7:15 a.m. ETPatrick CantlayHarris EnglishSahith Theegala7:25 a.m. ETXander SchauffeleKeegan BradleyEmiliano Grillo7:35 a.m. ETWyndham ClarkMax HomaJustin Thomas Round 1 tee times @TravelersChamp 🏌️‍♂️7:15 a.m. ETPatrick CantlayHarris EnglishSahith Theegala7:25 a.m. ETXander SchauffeleKeegan BradleyEmiliano Grillo7:35 a.m. ETWyndham ClarkMax HomaJustin Thomas https://t.co/e4Z9pWYSCl

Travelers Championship 2023 Thursday tee times

The Travelers Championship 2023 will tee off on Thursday at 6:45 am with Ryan Palmer, Taylor Pendrith and Will Gordon on the first tee. The pairing of Ryan Moore, Kevin Streelman and S.H. Kim will follow at 6:55 am. Defending champion Schauffele will tee off at 7:25 am alongside Emiliano Grillo and Keegan Bradley.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms Groupings and starting times for the first and second rounds of the Travelers Championship Groupings and starting times for the first and second rounds of the Travelers Championship https://t.co/6yi5rHv4ck

Scottie Scheffler will tee off with Jon Rahm and Tony Finau at 12:40 pm, while Rory McIlroy will join Viktor Hovland and Tom Kim on the first tee at 12:50 pm. The US Open champ Wyndham Clark will play the first two days of the Travelers Championship with Max Homa and Justin Thomas. The trio will tee off at 7:35 am.

1st tee

6:45 am - Ryan Palmer, Taylor Pendrith, Will Gordon

6:55 am - Ryan Moore, Kevin Streelman, S.H. Kim

7:05 am - Jimmy Walker, Kelly Kraft, Kramer Hickok

7:15 am - Sepp Straka, Jim Herman, Tyler Duncan

7:25 am - Taylor Moore, Billy Horschel, Chad Ramey

7:35 am - Nico Echavarria, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland

7:45 am - Cameron Champ, Richy Werenski, Andrew Putnam

7:55 am - J.T. Poston, Martin Laird, J.B. Holmes

8:05 am - Brendon Todd, Shane Lowry, Scott Stallings

8:15 am - Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge, Brian Gay

8:25 am - Troy Merritt, Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin

8:35 am - Kevin Tway, David Lingmerth, Davis Thompson

8:45 am - Carl Yuan, Brett Stegmaier, Michael Thorbjornsen

12:00 pm - Peter Malnati, Nick Watney, Joseph Bramlett

12:10 pm - C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard, Eric Cole

12:20 pm - Scott Piercy, Aaron Rai, Harry Hall

12:30 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler

12:40 pm - Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

12:50 pm - Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim

1:00 pm - Jason Day, Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood

1:10 pm - Corey Conners, Seamus Power, Zach Johnson

1:20 pm - Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink, Adam Scott

1:30 pm - Doug Ghim, Callum Tarren, Ben Taylor

1:40 pm - Adam Long, Russell Knox, Matthias Schwab

1:50 pm - Ben An, Stephan Jaeger, Max McGreevy

2:00 pm - Zecheng Dou, Ludvig Aberg, Sam Bennett

10th tee

6:45 am - Austin Eckroat, Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee

6:55 am - David Lipsky, Justin Suh, Sam Stevens

7:05 am - Beau Hossler, Thomas Detry, Dylan Wu

7:15 am - Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Sahith Theegala

7:25 am - Emiliano Grillo, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele

7:35 am - Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Justin Thomas

7:45 am - K.H.Lee, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Young

7:55 am - Matt Wallace, Kurt Kitayama, Hideki Matsuyama

8:05 am - Davis Riley, Mackenzie Hughes, Cam Davis

8:15 am - Ben Martin, Sam Ryder, Alem Smalley

8:25 am - Matt NeSmith, Doc Redman, Tyson Alexander

8:35 am - Michael Kim, Adam Schenk, Andrew Novak

8:45 am - Paul Haley II, Vincent Norrman, Ryan Blaum

12:00 pm - Nate Lashley, Zac Blair, Carson Young

12:10 pm - Danny Willett, Chesson Hadley, Greyson Sigg

12:20 pm - Jason Dufner, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Yu

12:30 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Lucas Glover, Brian Harman

12:40 pm - Si Woo Kim, Russell Henley, Ryan Brehm

12:50 pm - J.J. Spaun, Robert Streb, Matt Kuchar

1:00 pm - Nick Hardy, Lucas Herbert, Kevin Kisner

1:10 pm - Trey Mullinax, Luke List, Webb Simpson

1:20 pm - Andrew Landry, Lanto Griffin, Francesco Molinari

1:30 pm - James Hahn, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley

1:40 pm - Patton Kizzire, Denny McCarthy, Robby Shelton

1:50 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Brandon Wu, Justin Lower

2:00 pm - Andrew Svoboda, Kyle Reifers, Benjamin James

Travelers Championship Friday tee times will be updated after Day 1.

Poll : 0 votes