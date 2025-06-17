Travelers Championship 2025 power rankings: Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele in the mix?

Travelers Championship 2025 is set to tee off on Thursday, June 19 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. The Signature Event, occupying its traditional post-US Open spot on the calendar, will feature a stacked 72-player field, headlined by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. Unsurprisingly, the ace golfer is also the outright favorite to win this weekend.
According to PGA Tour, the 28-year-old ace golfer leads the power rankings, beating the likes of World No.2 Rory McIlroy and No.3 Xander Schauffele. It is pertinent to note that the event, owing to its Signature Event nature, will see 45 of the top 50 World Golf Ranked players competing for the winner’s paycheck from the $20 million purse.
Scheffler, who is also the defending champion enters the Travelers Championship on the back of a win at the Memorial Tournament and a T7 at the US Open. The 28-year-old, who also won the PGA Championship earlier this year, is the big pick for the Cromwell outing. It is pertinent to note that the 2024 PGA Tour Player of the Year won the contest last year by beating Tom Kim in a playoff. He’ll be eyeing a simpler result this Sunday.
Notably, Schauffele, who finished T12 at the major last weekend, sits behind the power rankings leader. The two-time major winner will be eyeing his first win of the season. Patrick Cantlay, who made history by carding a 10-under 60 at TPC River Highlands as an amateur in 2011, sits third on the PGA Tour list. He is among the top picks despite missing the cut at the US Open.
Meanwhile, McIlroy sits 11th on the power rankings after having a forgettable major outing. The Northern Irishman finished T19 at the end of an eventful Oakmont weekend and now sits behind the likes of Viktor Hovland, Ben Griffin and Justin Thomas, among others in the power rankings list. Ryan Fox, who shared T19 with McIlroy at US Open, completes the 15-man list.
Listed below are the top-15 power rankings for the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands (As per PGA Tour):
- Scottie Scheffler
- Xander Schauffele
- Patrick Cantlay
- Cameron Young
- Ben Griffin
- Collin Morikawa
- Brian Harman
- Viktor Hovland
- Keegan Bradley
- Justin Thomas
- Rory McIlroy
- Robert MacIntyre
- Harry Hall
- Sam Burns
- Ryan Fox
Travelers Championship 2025 early odds
Much like PGA Tour power rankings, Scottie Scheffler is the outright favorite to win the Travelers Championship 2025, according to SportsLine. The defending champion enters the contest with 28-1 odds without any player near him. Rory McIlroy follows him with 110-1 odds, while Schauffele sits third with 120-1.
Collin Morikawa (200-1), Ludvig Aberg, Justin Thomas (220-1), Patrick Cantlay and Viktor Hovland (350-1) are some other big names to watch in Cromwell. Interestingly, surprise US Open champion J.J. Spaun comes in as a safe bet with 500-1 odds, sharing the position with the likes of Taylor Pendrith and Russell Henley.
Listed below are the top odds for the Travelers Championship (as per SportsLine):
- Scottie Scheffler +280
- Rory McIlroy +1100
- Xander Schauffele +1200
- Collin Morikawa +2000
- Ludvig Aberg +2000
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Patrick Cantlay +2200
- Viktor Hovland +3500
- Corey Conners +4000
- Sepp Straka +4000
- Sam Burns +4000
- Tommy Fleetwood +4000
- Shane Lowry +4500
- Robert MacIntyre +4500
- Keegan Bradley +4500
- Taylor Pendrith +5000
- J.J. Spaun +5000
- Russell Henley +5500
- Cameron Young +5500
- Ben Griffin +5500
- Jordan Spieth +6000
- Min Woo Lee +6000
- Hideki Matsuyama +6000
- Sungjae Im +6000
- Adam Scott +6000
- Luke Clanton +6500
- Tony Finau +6500
- Maverick McNealy +7000
- Harris English +7000
- Si Woo Kim +7000
More details on the PGA Tour Signature Event will be updated as the contest progresses.