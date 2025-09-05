Trevor Immelman debunks Ryan Clark's claim of $45.2M-worth Tomy Brady not being a "generational talent"

Trevor Immelman recently reacted to Ryan Clark's statement about a number of legends in the NFL World. The former American safety was present on ESPN, where he discussed which players should be regarded as generational talents. During his remarks, Clark argued that big-name players like Patrick Mahomes and John Elway are generational talents rather than Tom Brady.

Clark made a fairly big allegation, and Trevor Immelman, according to his X post, was also astonished to hear it. Tom Brady has a massive net worth of $45.2 million (according to Forbes) and has won a record seven Super Bowls. This makes him one of the greatest of all time, and Clark's decision not to recognise him as a generational talent is exceptional.

Aside from Brady, the ESPN reporter also said that Peyton Manning and Drew Brees are not generational players. Clark stated,

"Few of them. I don't think there's I think there's less than what you think. I think John Elway was a generational talent. I think Patrick Mahomes is a generational talent. I don't think Tom Brady. I don't think Drew Brees. I don't think Peyton Manning are generational talent. I think Andrew Luck ended up being a generational talent. I don't think there's a ton of them out there."

After hearing this, Trevor Immelman researched Brees, Manning, and Brady's career achievements and responded to Clark's comments. He discussed how impressive their accomplishments are when considered collectively.

The South African Golfer's X post read,

"This caught me off guard, so I did 2 minutes of research…..between the 3 of them combined: 10 SB wins, 7 SB MVP’s 8 times NFL MVP, 14 times passing yards leader, 13 times passing TD leader, 9 times completion % leader."

Aside from that, Trevor Immelman received some massive praise from a CBS Golf broadcasting partner.

Jim Nantz describes Trevor Immelman as fun to work with.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty

The 49-year-old South African golfer has been an integral part of CBS for quite some time. In January 2025, he was named the new chairman of the Official Golf World Rankings, a position he will hold beginning in April 2025 while continuing to work as a golf analyst for CBS. Jim Nantz recently expressed his appreciation for his work at CBS, stating that there is no one like him.

Nantz stated,

"I for sure get nervous. I have the exact same feeling going on air for CBS as I did when I was on the first tee getting ready to play a competitive round of golf. It’s the same concoction of nervousness, anxiety, excitement, and that in those moments allows you to realize how much you love what you’re doing, and how much fun it is."

Nantz also remarked that while broadcasting alongside Trevor Immelman, he sometimes feels Immelman's emotions in his heart as a result of the excellent analysis he can provide.

