  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Novak Djokovic
  • Former Masters champ calls out Taylor Fritz' wardrobe malfunction during his bout with Novak Djokovic at US Open

Former Masters champ calls out Taylor Fritz' wardrobe malfunction during his bout with Novak Djokovic at US Open

By Suchita Chakraborty
Modified Sep 03, 2025 11:26 GMT
Tennis: US Open - Source: Imagn
Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic - Source: Imagn

Former Masters champion Trevor Immelman commented on Taylor Fritz’s clothing malfunction during his bout with Novak Djokovic at the US Open quarterfinals on Wednesday. Immelman often shares his thoughts on X.

Ad

A photo of Fritz and Djokovic was shared on X, where Fritz could be seen wearing his headband upside down, and the post carried a caption that read:

“It’s time”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Noticing the wardrobe malfunction, Immelman wrote on X:

“Somebody please tell Fritz his headband is upside down”
Ad

Novak Djokovic beat Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the week-long US Open, winning the match with scores 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4. Djokovic qualified for the fourth semifinal in as many majors this year with his recent triumph over Fritz.

A few days before this, the former Masters champion also shared his defiance against Keegan Bradley, acting as the US Ryder Cup playing captain.

Former Masters champion Trevor Immelman shared his Ryder Cup picks

Trevor Immelman wasn't in favor of Keegan Bradley serving as the playing captain; hence, he shared a list of six golfers who could be captain's picks. In a X post made on his social media handle on August 26, Immelman wrote:

Ad
“Is Keegan currently one of the 12 best American players? Yes, but because he’s the Captain, I don’t think he should play. IMO he should focus on being a leader for the US Team and their fans. I’d add these picks to the 6 auto’s: Thomas, Cantlay, Young, Burns, Griffin, Morikawa.”
Ad

Bradley stepped down from his playing captain role, and he picked Ludvig Åberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, and Sepp Straka. After giving up his chance to play in the patriotic battle, he said, via the Guardian:

“If I felt I needed to play in this team to help the team win, I would have…The decision was made a while ago that I wasn’t playing. The last 48 hours we had the team set. We weren’t scrambling at all. This was a really tough decision. I would say there was a point this year where I was playing, a while ago, and all these guys stepped up in a major way and played their way on to this team. That’s something that I’m really proud of and something that I really wanted.”

Bradley ended by stating that he grew up wanting to play Ryder Cups and fight alongside other golfers. So, it was heart-wrenching to let the dream go. Since he was chosen as the captain, it was his primary job. He also added that he would try to be the best captain he could be.

About the author
Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications