Truist Championship Day 4: Weather Update

The 2025 Truist Championship heads into its final round on Sunday with ideal conditions expected at the Philadelphia Cricket Club. After a windy Saturday that challenged players with tough scoring conditions, clear skies and steady temperatures are set to return for Day 4.
Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka share the 54-hole lead at 14-under-par after a demanding third round. Keith Mitchell and Justin Thomas sit three strokes back at 11 under, while Hideki Matsuyama holds the solo fifth spot. Defending champion Rory McIlroy is in striking distance, tied for sixth at 8 under.
Saturday’s third round proved to be a test of patience. Following Friday's adjusted tee times due to forecasted rain, players dealt with a different challenge: swirling winds up to 27 mph.
Heading into Sunday, the weather should provide a more stable setting for the final push. According to AccuWeather, sunny skies and light winds are expected, with no rain in sight.
Here are the entire details of the final round at the Philadelphia Cricket Club:
Morning
- Temperature: 24°
- Conditions: Sunny and pleasant
- Wind: WNW at 13 mph
- Wind Gusts: Up to 30 mph
- Humidity: 47%
- Dew Point: 9°
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Precipitation: 0.00 in
- Cloud Cover: 13%
- Visibility: 10 mi
Afternoon
- Temperature: 26°
- Conditions: Sunny and pleasant
- Wind: NW at 15 mph
- Wind Gusts: Up to 26 mph
- Humidity: 34%
- Dew Point: 8°
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Precipitation: 0.00 in
- Cloud Cover: 3%
- Visibility: 10 mi
Evening
- Temperature: 15°
- Conditions: Partly cloudy
- Wind: E at 9 mph
- Wind Gusts: Up to 17 mph
- Humidity: 452%
- Dew Point: 8°
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Precipitation: 0.00 in
- Cloud Cover: 30%
- Visibility: 10 mi
2025 Truist Championship Round 4 full tee times explored
Leaders Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka, who share the 54-hole lead at 14-under-par, will headline the final pairing at 2:00 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy, paired with Tony Finau, will tee off at 1:20 p.m.
Here’s a full look at Sunday’s Round 4 tee times (all times ET):
Tee No. 1
8:00 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, Sahith Theegala
8:10 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Max Greyserman
8:20 a.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Taylor Pendrith
8:30 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin
8:40 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Lucas Glover
8:50 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Russell Henley
9:00 a.m. – Michael Thorbjornsen, Brian Harman
9:10 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Nick Dunlap
9:25 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Tom Hoge
9:35 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy
9:45 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Robert MacIntyre
9:55 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
10:05 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Will Zalatoris
10:15 a.m. – Aaron Rai, Ben Griffin
10:25 a.m. – Cam Davis, Adam Scott
10:40 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers
10:50 a.m. – Thomas Detry, Ryan Gerard
11:00 a.m. – Rasmus Højgaard, Alex Noren
11:10 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Davis Thompson
11:20 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, J.J. Spaun
11:30 a.m. – Byeong Hun An, Matt Fitzpatrick
11:40 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa
11:55 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Daniel Berger
12:05 p.m. – Max Homa, Akshay Bhatia
12:15 p.m. – Sam Stevens, Stephan Jaeger
12:25 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston
12:35 p.m. – Cameron Young, Eric Cole
12:45 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners
12:55 p.m. – Harris English, Rickie Fowler
1:10 p.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Tommy Fleetwood
1:20 p.m. – Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy
1:30 p.m. – Sam Burns, Sungjae Im
1:40 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor
1:50 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell
2:00 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry