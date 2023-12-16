Renowned golfer, Lee Trevino, was recently seen imparting valuable golfing lessons to Charlie Woods during the 2023 PNC Championship. Known as the Supermex, the 84-year-old golfer took the opportunity to guide the new generation on mastering shots on the Ritz-Carlton golf course.

In the ongoing PNC Championship this week, Trevino was seen actively involved in instructing emerging golfers. He gave special attention to Charlie Woods in the presence of the latter's father, Tiger Woods.

In a video shared by PGA Tour Champions on X (formerly Twitter), ) Lee Trevino stated:

“And you know what, don’t go out on the driving range and just start hitting balls. Work on something.”

“You gotta stand here, I’am going this way, I’am going this way … You got to hit a shot. It doesn’t have to be a good shot. Try to hit a shot," he added.

Lee Trevino teaching golf shot to Charlie Woods (Image via X/ @ChampionsTour)

In the same clip, all the players including Tiger Woods were carefully observing the golf icon's every move and instructions.

It may be noted that just like the past three years, Team Woods is participating in the PNC Championship this year as well. The first round is in progress and they are currently tied for 16th place alongside Team Trevino, Team Thomas and Team Furyk.

Lee Trevino advised Team Woods back in 2021

Back in 2021, when Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods were participating in the event for the second time, Lee Trevino had come forward to guide Charlie. Trevino, too, was playing in the father-son competition alongside his son Daniel.

It was after the pro-am event that the Hall of Famer offered his valuable advice to the then 12-year-old Charlie, instructing him on how to hit a wedge shot.

While praising the 15-time Major champion for his ball-striking abilities, Trevino demonstrated to Charlie some practical tricks for perfecting the wedge shot. In the video shared by PGA Tour Champions, the six-time Major Championship winner said:

“Hey Charlie, you gotta practice this. Now your dad can do it. I know your dad can do this. You see this … You see this flag? Ok, this is a wedge shot. Watch this … a little wedge shot that is. This is … he (Tiger) does all that.”

Lee Trevino teaching golf shot to Charlie Woods in 2021 (Image via X/ @ChampionsTour)

In the same event, Team Woods was able to take the second position by scoring a total of 25 under par. On the other hand, Team Trevino stood last on the scoreboard, earning a total of 13 under par.