"Trying to replace Jon Rahm" - Fans react to Scottie Scheffler's fresh full beard look

Scottie Scheffler is all set to don a new avatar in the upcoming PGA Tour season. He was seen sporting a full beard look during the practice session at Kapalua, Hawaii, ahead of the Sentry 2024.

Last season, Scheffler was mostly clean-shaven but was seen sporting a light beard at the 2023 World Series match of the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks in October. However, this is the first time fans have seen him sporting a full-grown beard.

On Monday, January 1, NUCLR Golf, a popular golf tracking handle on X (formerly Twitter), shared the latest picture of the World No. 1 golfer practicing at the Kapalua Plantation Course.

Scheffler's look received interesting responses from fans on social media. However, most of the fans in replies compared his look to that of Jon Rahm, stating that he might be filling the void of the Spaniard, who is now a LIV member.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Trying to replace John Rahm"

"Good idea. He looked in his early 50’s without the beard so this helps him get closer to 60"

"Needs a trim to clean up the lines but this has the looks of a 2 Major champ right there."

"Will be conducting an interview on MSNBC in a PGA Tour letterman jacket tomorrow at 3pm ET."

"Golf has gotten so boring we now have to focus on players facial hair. This merger needs to happen soon"

"Needs a trim to clean up the lines but this has the looks of a 2 Major champ right there."

"If he keeps that look, he will be on a no fly list soon……"

"Scottie got the beard in the Jon Rahm-PGA Tour divorce."

"Channeling jon rahm energy..."

"Scottie Rahmffler"

"Wants to be Jon Rahm"

"Showing solidarity with an old pal….. RAHMBO! Looks just like him. Crazy!"

"Is he trying to fool us in thinking he’s also Jon Rahm ?"

"Trying his best to”Rahm” impersonation"

"Disguising himself as a guy who can putt"

"Future LIV star."

"Filling the void Rahm left"

How was the 2022–23 season for Scottie Scheffler?

For Scottie Scheffler, the year 2023 proved to be quite successful, as he was able to win two titles and also earn back the World No. 1 ranking, which he had lost to Rory McIlroy by the end of 2022.

Scheffler won the Waste Management Phoenix Open and the Players Championship in 2023. While he didn't win more official titles in 2023, it is not wrong to say that he was the most consistent player of last season. He made 23 starts and had 17 top-10 finishes. He also made 16 straight top-12 finishes before a T23 finish at the Open Championship.

The 26-year-old American finished T10 at the Masters, T2 at the PGA Championship, and a solo third at the US Open. His worst finish came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished T31.

Scheffler was last seen at the Hero World Challenge, which he finally won after finishing runner-up in the past two editions.