Tyrrell Hatton dismiss ‘unrealistic’ world golf ranking amid new LIV Golf bid

Tyrrell Hatton has dismissed the current Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) as a fair pathway for LIV Golfers to enter major championships. The 33-year-old showed displeasure in the ranking system not recognizing the breakaway tour. The comment came after LIV CEO Scott O’Neil confirmed filing a new application for a possible world rankings recognition after spending years without it.For the unversed, Hatton currently sits No.21 in the world rankings and is one of the only two LIV stars in the OWGR top-50 alongside Bryson DeChambeau. The Englishman, while calling for a “better pathway” for the Saudi-backed circuit’s players to join major fields, said the current world rankings ‘doesn't reflect the type of golfers’ him and his peers are. However, he did sound optimistic about the future.The former World No.5 golfer said it would ‘better’ if the world rankings can ‘become a little bit more realistic again.’Weighing in on LIV Golf’s ranking points situation, Tyrrell Hatton said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“I think there's a lot of guys out here that you certainly want to be playing in majors. If there's a better pathway for that for us, then that's brilliant… There's a lot of guys out here, their current world ranking doesn't really reflect the type of golfer that they are, and I think everyone would like to think everyone sitting here would agree with that statement…I guess the sooner the world rankings can become a little bit more realistic again, the better it is for golf.”It is pertinent to note that Hatton’s LIV rival Lee Westwood also slammed the current state of golf rankings earlier in the day. The 52-year-old drew attention to people “running their own ranking systems,” and dubbed the OWGR being a ‘bit of a mockery’ as LIV players without major qualification keep spiraling down in points.LIV Golf 'file application' for Ranking pointsTyrrell Hatton’s comments on the state of golf ranking came after LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil revealed that the breakaway tour has filed a fresh application for a possible world rankings recognition. This comes months after being rejected citing format issues. However, the new CEO, who replaced Greg Norman earlier this year, said its “a bit premature” to comment on the ranking points conversation.Scott O'Neil said ahead of LIV Golf UK, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“It's still a bit premature. We have filed an application, and I'm in pretty good contact with Trevor Immelman. We have a call later this week. He's been a good source of encouragement, push-back, debate, and we've both agreed to keep those conversations between the two of us until we take another step forward.”For the unversed, LIV Golf is yet to get ranking points for its events. The golfers, who jumped ships to join the Saudi-backed series, only receive points for major championships and European Tour events. The rankings body have dismissed the breakaway tour’s applications in the past citing issues with its closed 54-player field and no-cuts format.