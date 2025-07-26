Tyrrell Hatton gets candid about LIV Golf UK’s party hole – “There was a lot of people there”

Tyrrell Hatton candidly reflected on his experience of playing in the LIV Golf UK event. After the Open Championship, the Saudi league players headed to compete in England.

Hatton had a good start to his game, playing on home ground. He settled in a tie for seventh place after 18 holes. In the post-round press conference, he opened up about his experience and the crowd at the party hole. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"It was nice to play in front of a home crowd. I see the party hole was pretty fun. For me, I played some decent golf in periods of the round. There was some bits that were a bit scruffy. But overall 4-under was probably a fair score."

Hatton further talked about the hole, adding:

"I think it's a fun atmosphere. There was a lot of people there, and the music was good too. I think most of us probably enjoy to sing along down that hole. But yeah, I really enjoyed it."

After the opening round at the LIV Golf UK event, Adrian Meronk was tied for the lead with Branden Grace and Joaquin Niemann at 6-under. Lee Westwood settled in a tie for fourth place with Bubba Watson and Carlos Ortiz at 5-under.

Tyrrell Hatton sets his eyes on the LIV Golf UK title

Tyrrell Hatton started his campaign at the LIV Golf UK event on the first tee hole. He made pars on the first three holes and then added a birdie on the fourth.

Hatton maintained the good game and carded a birdie on the eighth and then two more birdies on the back nine for a round of 67. He was close to winning the tournament last year but settled in a tie for second place.

Tyrrell Hatton set his eyes on this week’s event and opened up about his performance in the post-round press conference on Friday. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"I'd love to give myself another chance to win. But to be honest, it's the same feelings as every week of when you start the tournament you want to go out there and put a good round of golf together and get off to a nice start. I've done that today. Still 36 holes to go, and hopefully I can play some good golf."

Hatton last competed at The Open Championship. He was in contention for the title after the third round but struggled in the final round. He carded 72 in the fourth round and settled in T16.

Meanwhile, earlier this season, Tyrrell Hatton had some notable finishes in the LIV Golf. He was tied for sixth at the Riyadh event and T5 at the Mexico City and Dallas events.

