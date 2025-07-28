Tyrrell Hatton gets real about Joaquin Niemann’s ‘no weakness’ game at LIV Golf UK

Joaquin Niemann’s LIV Golf UK took his season win tally to five. The Chilean golfer’s triumph at the JCB Golf and Country Club in Rocester left many impressed, including LIV rival Tyrrell Hatton. Following the event, the Englishman came out to laud the champion golfer’s ‘unbelievable’ consistency.Hatton, who finished T21 at the UK event, addressed Niemann’s five wins of eleven starts and dubbed it ‘amazing.’ The Ryder Cupper further added that the latter’s game “doesn't really have a weakness” and joked that the 2x PGA Tour winner was “holing far too many putts” for his liking. The 2024 LIV Golf Nashville winner reiterated it is “hard” to win ‘even one’ on the Saudi-backed circuit.Commenting on the LIV UK champ’s run of form, Tyrrell Hatton said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“Five wins in, what, ten events, is unbelievable. I mean, to even win one is hard enough. So just shows the level and the consistency that he's able to keep producing…But, yeah, doesn't really have a weakness in his game. He hits the ball long ways. Wedges are great. Short game is unbelievable. Yeah, clearly, he's holing far too many putts for my liking anyway. No, he's playing amazing. It's very impressive.”For the unversed, Niemann currently leads the LIV Golf’s individual season standings with nine top-25 finishes in 11 starts, that include five wins - LIV Adelaide, Singapore, Mexico City, Virginia and United Kingdom. Hatton sits 23rd on the list with two T5 finishes at LIV Mexico City and Dallas as his best results.Jon Rahm on dubs Joaquin Niemann 'severely underrated'Tyrrell Hatton’s comments on Joaquin Niemann came during Legion XIII’s winners’ presser. Interestingly, winning team skipper Jon Rahm followed it up with more praise of the Chilean. The 2023 Masters champ, who finished T5 at LIV Golf UK, dubbed his rival “severely underrated.” He further called out Niemann’s place in the world rankings and said he is “undoubtedly a top-10 player in the world.”For the unversed, the seven-time LIV Golf winner currently sits 98th on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) while 19th in Data Golf’s rankings. Notably, he dropped three places on the OWGR despite his win on Sunday due to the ranking’s non-recognition of the breakaway tour. However, Rahm reiterated that the in-form LIV leader is “one of the best players in the world” and his wins were proof.After Hatton, Rahm said on Sunday, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“I think Joaquin is severely underrated. He’s one of the best players in the world, and he keeps proving it. When it comes to his game, he’s good at everything, right?... It’s never easy to win. To do it multiple times, let alone five times in a season, is quite impressive… He is undoubtedly a top-10 player in the world right now. I’m saying that conservatively.”It is pertinent to note that Rahm sits 71st on OWGR despite not having a win on LIV Golf this season. The Spaniard further added that Niemann’s underwhelming major championship outings may have affected his rating.