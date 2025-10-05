Tyrrell Hatton sends Robert Macintyre a message after the latter's historic Alfred Dunhill Links Championship win

Robert MacIntyre ended Scotland's search for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Sunday. MacIntyre became the first Scotsman to win this competition 20 years after Colin Montgomerie beat Kenneth Ferrie by one-stroke to claim the same prize MacIntyre won.While the 29-year-old Scotsman's victory was celebrated by fans on social media, MacIntyre also received a message from fellow competitor Tyrrell Hatton. On X (formerly Twitter), Hatton wrote about his experience of playing the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.The LIV Golfer wrote:&quot;Fun week at the @dunhilllinks with dad in tough conditions, second place finish for me. Congratulations @robert1lefty on the win, doing Scotland proud. 💪🏻&quot;You can check Tyrrell Hatton's post below:While Robert MacIntyre won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Tyrrell Hatton himself performed very well, and his second place is a testament to the same. Hatton, 33, shot 66-71-65 to finish second. A decline in Round 2 of the competition cost Hatton majorly.How much did Robert MacIntyre and Tyrrell Hatton earn for winning the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?The 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship had a total purse of $5,000,000. While Robert MacIntyre earned $816,000 for winning the competition, Hatton earned $528,000 for finishing second. Here is a detailed look at the payout:1 Robert MacIntyre: $816,0002 Tyrrell Hatton: $528,000T3 Richard Sterne: $271,200T3 John Parry: $271,200T5 Ángel Ayora: $139,840T5 Mikael Lindberg: $139,840T5 Jacob Skov Olesen: $139,840T5 Kristoffer Reitan: $139,840T5 Scott Jamieson: $139,840T5 Jordan Smith: $139,840T11 Louis Oosthuizen: $80,400T11 Benjamin Hébert: $80,400T11 Grant Forrest: $80,400T11 Joakim Lagergren: $80,400T15 Tapio Pulkkanen: $63,920T15 Todd Clements: $63,920T15 Brooks Koepka: $63,920T15 Richard Mansell: $63,920T15 Tom McKibbin: $63,920T15 Freddy Schott: $63,920T21 Zander Lombard: $45,952T21 Nicolai von Dellingshausen: $45,952T21 Jorge Campillo: $45,952T21 Matt Fitzpatrick: $45,952T21 Wenyi Ding: $45,952T21 Herman Loubser: $45,952T21 Tom Vaillant: $45,952T21 Eddie Pepperell: $45,952T21 Tommy Fleetwood: $45,952T21 Matthias Schwab: $45,952T21 Alejandro Del Rey: $45,952T32 Marcus Kinhult: $38,400T32 Calum Hill: $38,400T32 Matthew Jordan: $38,400T32 Conor Purcell: $38,400T32 Caleb Surratt: $38,400T32 Jack Senior: $38,400T32 Patrick Reed: $38,400T32 Kerry Mountcastle: $38,400T40 Rafa Cabrera Bello: $31,440T40 Troy Merritt: $31,440T40 Bubba Watson: $31,440T40 Daniel Young: $31,440T40 Kazuma Kobori: $31,440T40 Darius van Driel: $31,440T40 Andrea Pavan: $31,440T40 Matt Jones: $31,440T40 Marcus Armitage: $31,440T40 Jonathan Broomhead: $31,440T50 Brandon Robinson Thompson: $25,056T50 David Puig: $25,056T50 Ross Fisher: $25,056T50 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: $25,056T50 Ricardo Gouveia: $25,056T50 Ian Snyman: $25,056T50 Joost Luiten: $25,056T50 Ryan Brehm: $25,056T50 Martin Kaymer: $25,056T50 Deon Germishuys: $25,056T50 Jayden Schaper: $25,056T61 Maximilian Kieffer: $15,744T61 Bernd Wiesberger: $15,744T61 Ewen Ferguson: $15,744T61 Shubhankar Sharma: $15,744T61 Yurav Premlall: $15,744T61 Li Haotong: $15,744T61 Wilco Nienaber: $15,744T61 Manuel Elvira: $15,744T61 Jannik de Bruyn: $15,744T61 Adrián Otaegui: $15,744