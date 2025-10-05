Tyrrell Hatton sends Robert Macintyre a message after the latter's historic Alfred Dunhill Links Championship win

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Oct 05, 2025 21:48 GMT
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty
Robert MacIntyre and Tyrrell Hatton clicked at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship [Image via Getty]

Robert MacIntyre ended Scotland's search for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Sunday. MacIntyre became the first Scotsman to win this competition 20 years after Colin Montgomerie beat Kenneth Ferrie by one-stroke to claim the same prize MacIntyre won.

While the 29-year-old Scotsman's victory was celebrated by fans on social media, MacIntyre also received a message from fellow competitor Tyrrell Hatton. On X (formerly Twitter), Hatton wrote about his experience of playing the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The LIV Golfer wrote:

"Fun week at the @dunhilllinks with dad in tough conditions, second place finish for me. Congratulations @robert1lefty on the win, doing Scotland proud. 💪🏻"
You can check Tyrrell Hatton's post below:

While Robert MacIntyre won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Tyrrell Hatton himself performed very well, and his second place is a testament to the same. Hatton, 33, shot 66-71-65 to finish second. A decline in Round 2 of the competition cost Hatton majorly.

How much did Robert MacIntyre and Tyrrell Hatton earn for winning the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?

The 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship had a total purse of $5,000,000. While Robert MacIntyre earned $816,000 for winning the competition, Hatton earned $528,000 for finishing second. Here is a detailed look at the payout:

  • 1 Robert MacIntyre: $816,000
  • 2 Tyrrell Hatton: $528,000
  • T3 Richard Sterne: $271,200
  • T3 John Parry: $271,200
  • T5 Ángel Ayora: $139,840
  • T5 Mikael Lindberg: $139,840
  • T5 Jacob Skov Olesen: $139,840
  • T5 Kristoffer Reitan: $139,840
  • T5 Scott Jamieson: $139,840
  • T5 Jordan Smith: $139,840
  • T11 Louis Oosthuizen: $80,400
  • T11 Benjamin Hébert: $80,400
  • T11 Grant Forrest: $80,400
  • T11 Joakim Lagergren: $80,400
  • T15 Tapio Pulkkanen: $63,920
  • T15 Todd Clements: $63,920
  • T15 Brooks Koepka: $63,920
  • T15 Richard Mansell: $63,920
  • T15 Tom McKibbin: $63,920
  • T15 Freddy Schott: $63,920
  • T21 Zander Lombard: $45,952
  • T21 Nicolai von Dellingshausen: $45,952
  • T21 Jorge Campillo: $45,952
  • T21 Matt Fitzpatrick: $45,952
  • T21 Wenyi Ding: $45,952
  • T21 Herman Loubser: $45,952
  • T21 Tom Vaillant: $45,952
  • T21 Eddie Pepperell: $45,952
  • T21 Tommy Fleetwood: $45,952
  • T21 Matthias Schwab: $45,952
  • T21 Alejandro Del Rey: $45,952
  • T32 Marcus Kinhult: $38,400
  • T32 Calum Hill: $38,400
  • T32 Matthew Jordan: $38,400
  • T32 Conor Purcell: $38,400
  • T32 Caleb Surratt: $38,400
  • T32 Jack Senior: $38,400
  • T32 Patrick Reed: $38,400
  • T32 Kerry Mountcastle: $38,400
  • T40 Rafa Cabrera Bello: $31,440
  • T40 Troy Merritt: $31,440
  • T40 Bubba Watson: $31,440
  • T40 Daniel Young: $31,440
  • T40 Kazuma Kobori: $31,440
  • T40 Darius van Driel: $31,440
  • T40 Andrea Pavan: $31,440
  • T40 Matt Jones: $31,440
  • T40 Marcus Armitage: $31,440
  • T40 Jonathan Broomhead: $31,440
  • T50 Brandon Robinson Thompson: $25,056
  • T50 David Puig: $25,056
  • T50 Ross Fisher: $25,056
  • T50 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: $25,056
  • T50 Ricardo Gouveia: $25,056
  • T50 Ian Snyman: $25,056
  • T50 Joost Luiten: $25,056
  • T50 Ryan Brehm: $25,056
  • T50 Martin Kaymer: $25,056
  • T50 Deon Germishuys: $25,056
  • T50 Jayden Schaper: $25,056
  • T61 Maximilian Kieffer: $15,744
  • T61 Bernd Wiesberger: $15,744
  • T61 Ewen Ferguson: $15,744
  • T61 Shubhankar Sharma: $15,744
  • T61 Yurav Premlall: $15,744
  • T61 Li Haotong: $15,744
  • T61 Wilco Nienaber: $15,744
  • T61 Manuel Elvira: $15,744
  • T61 Jannik de Bruyn: $15,744
  • T61 Adrián Otaegui: $15,744
Edited by Varun Anand Bhat
