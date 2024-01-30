Tyrrell Hatton withdraws from 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Hayden Buckley steps in as replacement

The rumor that Tyrrell Hatton would join LIV Golf was finally confirmed this Tuesday, January 30. The Englishman is one of four members of the Legion XIII team, which debuts in the 2024 season captained by Jon Rahm.

Tyrrell Hatton was scheduled to participate in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. A few minutes after his move to LIV Golf was made official, it was also officially reported that the Englishman had withdrawn from the upcoming PGA Tour event.

Tyrrell Hatton's decision to withdraw from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was more than expected for two main reasons. The first is that it coincides with the LIV Golf Mayakoba, which kicks off the season on that circuit. The second reason is that the PGA Tour prohibits LIV Golf players from participating in its events.

Tyrrell Hatton's place was taken by Hayden Buckley, the event's first alternate. Buckley is ranked 140th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and finished 70th in the 2023 FedEx Cup Fall.

The Legion XIII team currently consists of Jon Rahm as captain, Hatton, Kieran Vincent and Caleb Surratt. Vincent came to LIV Golf via the Promotions Tournament, while Surratt was signed outright while still amateur.

Tyrrell Hatton's career at a glance

At the time of signing with LIV Golf, Tyrrell Hatton has 10 professional victories under his belt. One of his victories came in a PGA Tour tournament and six on the DP World Tour.

Hatton's PGA Tour victory came at the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational and is the biggest sporting result of his career. At this event, he defeated his now LIV Golf colleague Marc Leishman by one stroke.

Hatton's PGA Tour career includes 31 other Top 10s. He has played 128 tournaments and made 102 cuts.

On the DP World Tour, Hatton won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2016 and 2017, the 2017 Italian Open, the 2019 Turkish Airlines Open, the 2020 BMW PGA Championship and the 2021 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Hatton's performance on the European tour is completed with 27 other Top 10s in 188 tournaments played (142 cuts passed).

His participation in Majors includes 32 starts, with 12 cuts made. The Englishman has finished 5 times in the Top 10, with T5 at The Open Championship in 2016 as his best result.

Hatton has left excellent performances in the Ryder Cup representing Europe. In his three participations (2018, 2021, 2023), he has won twice (2018, 2023). His overall record is six points won in 11 matches and he was one of the heroes of 2023, with 3.5 points in 4 matches.