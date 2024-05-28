“Unacceptable” - Adam Hadwin left unimpressed with Air Canada after the airline misplaced his golf clubs

Canadian pro Adam Hadwin didn't look happy with Air Canada after the airline misplaced his golf clubs. He asked the airlines to improve their management.
Hadwin is in his home country this week for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. The event will be played from Thursday, May 30, to Sunday, June 2, at Hamilton Golf Club in Ontario.
While traveling on an Air Canada flight on Monday, May 27, Hadwin faced difficulty getting his clubs from Denver. The 2017 Valspar Championship called out the airlines on X for their poor management and wrote:
"I know most of you feel the same way I am right now when airlines mess up. I’ve been dealing with @AirCanada all day trying to get me clubs out of Denver. Been told one thing only for something else to happen. At this point they have sat in Denver for 20 hours without making it.
Hadwin later updated that the clubs were now on another flight to Toronto.
"Unacceptable," he added. "It’s not as if Denver and Toronto are remote. Airlines need to do better."
What are Adam Hadwin's odds at the RBC Canadian Open?
As per oddsmakers, Adam Hadwin is expected to perform well at the RBC Canadian Open. According to Sportsline's projection, he is +5500 to win this week. Speaking of past performances, he has made eight cuts in twelve appearances and has three top tens. Last year, he tied for twelfth place.
Rory McIlroy is the clear favorite to win the RBC Canadian Open at +330. He has won here two times, in 2021 and 2022.
Here's a look at the odds for the RBC Canadian Open:
- Rory McIlroy: +330
- Tommy Fleetwood: +1800
- Sahith Theegala: +2000
- Shane Lowry: +2200
- Cameron Young: +2200
- Sam Burns: +2500
- Alex Noren: +2500
- Corey Conners: +2500
- Adam Scott: +3000
- Keith Mitchell: +3500
- Maverick McNealy: +4000
- Aaron Rai: +4500
- Mackenzie Hughes: +4500
- Akshay Bhatia: +5000
- Tom Kim: +5000
- Davis Thompson: +5000
- Erik van Rooyen: +5500
- Adam Hadwin: +5500
- Taylor Pendrith: +6000
- Kevin Yu: +7000
- Nick Taylor: +7000
- Matt Wallace: +7500
- Daniel Berger: +7500
- Doug Ghim: +8000
- Ryan Fox: +8000
- Mark Hubbard: +8000
- Ben Griffin: +8000
- Nicolai Hojgaard: +8000
- Robert MacIntyre: +8000
- Beau Hossler: +8000
- Ryo Hisatsune: +9000
- Davis Riley: +9000
- Thorbjorn Olesen: +9000
- Seamus Power: +10000
- Eric Cole: +10000
- Adam Svensson: +10000
- Sam Stevens: +11000
- Greyson Sigg: +11000
- K.H. Lee: +11000
- S.H. Kim: +11000
- Luke List: +11000
- Matt Kuchar: +12000
- Andrew Novak: +12000
- Chan Kim: +12000
- Jhonattan Vegas: +12000
- Joseph Bramlett: +12000
- Nate Lashley: +12000
- Justin Lower: +12000
- Victor Perez: +12000
- Michael Kim: +12000
- Bud Cauley: +12000
- Sam Ryder: +15000
- Mac Meissner: +15000
- Chesson Hadley: +15000
- Kevin Tway: +15000
- Matti Schmid: +15000
- Ben Silverman: +15000
- C.T. Pan: +15000
- J.J. Spaun: +15000
- Gary Woodland: +15000
