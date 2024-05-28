“Unacceptable” - Adam Hadwin left unimpressed with Air Canada after the airline misplaced his golf clubs

Canadian pro Adam Hadwin didn't look happy with Air Canada after the airline misplaced his golf clubs. He asked the airlines to improve their management.

Hadwin is in his home country this week for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. The event will be played from Thursday, May 30, to Sunday, June 2, at Hamilton Golf Club in Ontario.

While traveling on an Air Canada flight on Monday, May 27, Hadwin faced difficulty getting his clubs from Denver. The 2017 Valspar Championship called out the airlines on X for their poor management and wrote:

"I know most of you feel the same way I am right now when airlines mess up. I’ve been dealing with @AirCanada all day trying to get me clubs out of Denver. Been told one thing only for something else to happen. At this point they have sat in Denver for 20 hours without making it.

Hadwin later updated that the clubs were now on another flight to Toronto.

"Unacceptable," he added. "It’s not as if Denver and Toronto are remote. Airlines need to do better."

What are Adam Hadwin's odds at the RBC Canadian Open?

As per oddsmakers, Adam Hadwin is expected to perform well at the RBC Canadian Open. According to Sportsline's projection, he is +5500 to win this week. Speaking of past performances, he has made eight cuts in twelve appearances and has three top tens. Last year, he tied for twelfth place.

Rory McIlroy is the clear favorite to win the RBC Canadian Open at +330. He has won here two times, in 2021 and 2022.

Here's a look at the odds for the RBC Canadian Open:

Rory McIlroy: +330

Tommy Fleetwood: +1800

Sahith Theegala: +2000

Shane Lowry: +2200

Cameron Young: +2200

Sam Burns: +2500

Alex Noren: +2500

Corey Conners: +2500

Adam Scott: +3000

Keith Mitchell: +3500

Maverick McNealy: +4000

Aaron Rai: +4500

Mackenzie Hughes: +4500

Akshay Bhatia: +5000

Tom Kim: +5000

Davis Thompson: +5000

Erik van Rooyen: +5500

Adam Hadwin: +5500

Taylor Pendrith: +6000

Kevin Yu: +7000

Nick Taylor: +7000

Matt Wallace: +7500

Daniel Berger: +7500

Doug Ghim: +8000

Ryan Fox: +8000

Mark Hubbard: +8000

Ben Griffin: +8000

Nicolai Hojgaard: +8000

Robert MacIntyre: +8000

Beau Hossler: +8000

Ryo Hisatsune: +9000

Davis Riley: +9000

Thorbjorn Olesen: +9000

Seamus Power: +10000

Eric Cole: +10000

Adam Svensson: +10000

Sam Stevens: +11000

Greyson Sigg: +11000

K.H. Lee: +11000

S.H. Kim: +11000

Luke List: +11000

Matt Kuchar: +12000

Andrew Novak: +12000

Chan Kim: +12000

Jhonattan Vegas: +12000

Joseph Bramlett: +12000

Nate Lashley: +12000

Justin Lower: +12000

Victor Perez: +12000

Michael Kim: +12000

Bud Cauley: +12000

Sam Ryder: +15000

Mac Meissner: +15000

Chesson Hadley: +15000

Kevin Tway: +15000

Matti Schmid: +15000

Ben Silverman: +15000

C.T. Pan: +15000

J.J. Spaun: +15000

Gary Woodland: +15000