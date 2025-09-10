"Unf***ing believable" - Anthony Kim reacts to Charlie Kirk's death in a shooting in Utah

Relegated LIV Golfer Anthony Kim has reacted to the tragic passing of activist Charlie Kirk in a shooting in Utah. Kim, 40, first criticized mainstream media networks for spinning the narrative on Kirk's condition, but was later left devastated after the activist was confirmed dead. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Kim wrote that Kirk's death was unbelievable. Furthermore, the relegated LIV Golfer sent prayers for Kirk's family and went on to condemn people who made videos of the activist's death. Kim wrote:&quot;Unfucking believable. @charliekirk11 Prayers for his family🇺🇸❤️ The people making videos of his death R pieces of 💩.&quot;You can check what Anthony Kim wrote in the video below:Anthony Kim's tweet comes after Charlie Kirk was killed during an event at Utah Valley University. Kirk, who was 31 at the time of his death, founded Turning Point USA in 2012, along with Bill Montgomery.Kirk's death has drawn reactions from notable figures across the world, including former U.S. President Barack Obama and current U.S. President Donald Trump. In a X post, President Trump called Kirk 'great' and 'legendary' while announcing his death.