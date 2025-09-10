  • home icon
  • "Unf***ing believable" - Anthony Kim reacts to Charlie Kirk's death in a shooting in Utah

"Unf***ing believable" - Anthony Kim reacts to Charlie Kirk's death in a shooting in Utah

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Sep 10, 2025 22:31 GMT
Anthony Kim and Charlie Kirk [Images via Imagn &amp; Getty]
Anthony Kim and Charlie Kirk [Images via Imagn & Getty]

Relegated LIV Golfer Anthony Kim has reacted to the tragic passing of activist Charlie Kirk in a shooting in Utah. Kim, 40, first criticized mainstream media networks for spinning the narrative on Kirk's condition, but was later left devastated after the activist was confirmed dead.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Kim wrote that Kirk's death was unbelievable. Furthermore, the relegated LIV Golfer sent prayers for Kirk's family and went on to condemn people who made videos of the activist's death. Kim wrote:

"Unfucking believable. @charliekirk11 Prayers for his family🇺🇸❤️ The people making videos of his death R pieces of 💩."

You can check what Anthony Kim wrote in the video below:

Anthony Kim's tweet comes after Charlie Kirk was killed during an event at Utah Valley University. Kirk, who was 31 at the time of his death, founded Turning Point USA in 2012, along with Bill Montgomery.

Kirk's death has drawn reactions from notable figures across the world, including former U.S. President Barack Obama and current U.S. President Donald Trump. In a X post, President Trump called Kirk 'great' and 'legendary' while announcing his death.

Varun is a Golf and MLB journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. He has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, and has worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.

Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Aaron Judge and his ability to keep being consistent. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he gets the chance to play for an MLB team, he would love to play for the New York Yankees.

Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.

Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time.

Edited by Varun Anand Bhat
