"Unfortunate end to a fantastic ride"- Wesley Bryan loses 2025 PGA Tour card after missed cut at RSM Classic

Wesley Bryan reflected on his unfortunate loss of the PGA Tour card after missing the cut at the 2024 RSM Classic. The American golfer had teed it up at this week's final FedEx Cup Fall season event, which serves as the last opportunity for PGA Tour players to secure a spot in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings and earn the Tour card for the 2025 season.

However, Wesley Bryan struggled with his game at the RSM Classic, missing the 1-under cutline and returning home after Friday's round. As a result, he finished in 127th place in the Fall season standings, narrowly missing his chance to retain his PGA Tour card.

Following the second round of the RSM Classic on Friday, November 22, Bryan took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to express disappointment. Despite the setback, he remains optimistic about earning a card through the PGA Tour Q-School. He wrote:

"Unfortunate end to a fantastic ride…. Appreciate y’alls support! 2024 was amazing to say the least. I cannot thank everyone enough for the encouragement. Now let’s focus on getting George through Q-School!"

Notably, after Friday's round, several players moved into the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings. This includes Michael Thorbjornsen, who began the tournament ranked 138th but climbed to fourth place on the leaderboard after the second round. His projected ranking now sits at 119th in the Fall season standings. Similarly, Daniel Berger improved from 127th to 120th in the standings.

This season on the PGA Tour, Wesley Bryan has struggled in most tournaments he played. He started his campaign at the Puerto Rico Open, where he missed the cut after playing two rounds of 71 and 74. He competed in 17 events but only made the cut in eight of them.

He was the runner-up at the Corales Puntacana Championship and was tied for sixth at the World Wide Technology Championship. He entered this week's RSM Classic ranked 125th in the FedEx Cup standings, settling on the bottom line. However, as he missed the cut at the event, he slipped down to 127th in the standings.

A look at Wesley Bryan's performance at the 2024 RSM Classic

Bryan began the tournament on Thursday, November 21, with a round of 70 on the Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club. Starting on the 10th hole, he opened with a birdie but followed it with two consecutive bogeys.

However, he rebounded with three straight birdies on the next three holes. On the back nine, he recorded two birdies and two bogeys, finishing with a 2-under 70.

On Friday, Bryan played on the Seaside Course, carding a 3-over 73. His round included three bogeys, two birdies, and a double bogey on the par-4 14th hole.

This brought his total to 1-over for the tournament, falling short of the 1-under cutline. Meanwhile, Patrick Fishburn leads the tournament at 11-under after posting rounds of 67 and 64 in the first two rounds.

