“Unfortunately the money changed her”: Tiger Woods’ ex Erica Herman's decision to drop $30,000,000 lawsuit breaks the internet

Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Erica Herman has dropped the $30 million lawsuit against the legendary golfer. Herman filed a case back in 2022, seeking to nullify an NDA which she claimed she was forced to sign back in 2017. Despite her plea being rejected twice, Herman filed the lawsuit once again in Florida.

However, a recent court record filed on June 29 showed that the hearing had been canceled and Herman had dropped the claim. According to the New York Post, the filed report read the following:

"The Plaintiff, ERICA HERMAN, by and through her undersigned counsel, hereby dismisses without prejudice her Complaint, filed on October 26, 2022, pending resolution of the appeal in Herman v. Woods and determination of whether her claims are subject to arbitration."

Needless to say, fans were not surprised that Erica Herman had decided to drop the lawsuit. Throughout the lawsuit, a majority of the support was for Tiger Woods, and fans were happy to see it go away. Many thought that she had filed the lawsuit just to claim a large amount of money.

"Correct decision. I always liked her and thought she was a great influence early on, she did help massively when he couldn't walk after fusion surgery and was virtually bed bound. But unfortunately the money changed her."

Some fans, however, felt that she might have dropped the lawsuit because she settled for money that was offered in order to remove the case and the drama that followed it.

Erica Herman files lawsuit against Tiger Woods over sexual assault claims

Erica Herman had filed the lawsuit against Tiger Woods citing allegations of sexual assault. She also claimed that she had been duped into leaving the Woods residence.

However, Tiger Woods' team revealed emails between the ex-couple, stating that Herman was not forced to sign the NDA, and did so on her own accord. They defended Woods with the following statement (via Yahoo):

"Ms. Herman is not a victim of sexual assault or abuse sought to be protected by Congress when enacting the statute. Rather, Ms. Herman is a jilted ex-girlfriend who wants to publicly litigate specious claims in court, rather than honor her commitment to arbitrate disputes in a confidential arbitration proceeding."