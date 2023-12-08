“Unfortunately, money has changed things”: PGA Tour golfer ‘upset’ with Jon Rahm’s multi-million LIV move

Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf has filled the golf world with opinions and statements. Many of his colleagues from various circuits have expressed their thoughts on the issue on social media as well.

After Jon Rahm was officially announced by LIV Golf, Canadian golfer Mackenzie Hughes posted on X (formerly Twitter) to express his feelings and opinions on the switch. Hughes posted:

"Unfortunately, money has changed things. Charity used to be a huge priority on tour, but it's taken a backseat. LIV has overvalued the worth of golfers so much that it has ruined our perspective, and pushed purses to unsustainable levels. The marketplace seems broken."

Expand Tweet

Mackenzie Hughes extended his thread on X to five posts, in which he stated that the world of men's professional golf today is a "sad place" and that he is "upset with the recent developments" much like many golf fans.

"Men’s professional golf is in a sad place. The direction it's headed right now isn't healthy or good for the sport. And I know many of you are upset with the recent developments - I would be too. I had some thoughts I wanted to share."

Expand Tweet

Jon Rahm and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman announced the Spaniard's signing with the circuit backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) on Thursday, December 7.

Although the details of the contract have not been disclosed, various sources such as The Wall Street Journal and Flushing It have reported that it is a multi-year commitment, with the player receiving an amount ranging from $300 million to $600 million. It is also reported that Jon Rahm will have his own team on the circuit and that Callaway, Rahm's long-term sponsor, will be a minority partner in that team.

Jon Rahm to LIV Golf is official, but rumors don't stop

The official announcement of Jon Rahm joining LIV Golf has not stopped the rumors surrounding the matter. The supposed captaincy of the Spaniard in a new team implies the arrival of new players, and numerous media outlets have already speculated some names.

The Spanish media outlet Ten Golf reported that Jon Rahm will have his own team on the LIV Golf circuit and that several names of players from the PGA Tour were put on the table as potential acquisitions. Ten Golf speculated that Tony Finau and Tyrrell Hatton are among the names touted to join the breakaway series.

Tony Finau's friendship with Rahm is well-known. Both are members of the Silverleaf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona and even practice together frequently.

NUCLR GOLF, citing ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, also reported on X (formerly Twitter) the possibility of LIV Golf signing additional PGA Tour players.

"#MORE DEPARTURES — According to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, LIV GOLF will be signing additional PGA TOUR players who will compete on Jon Rahm’s team. Schlabach also suggested some concessions on format have been made for Rahm to agree to sign. (Via @SiriusXMPGATOUR )"

Expand Tweet