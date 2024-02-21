Unlike Tiger Woods, Tony Finau isn’t keen on the idea of making his own brand and merchandising - “I've been a very proud Nike athlete”

Tony Finau is currently in no mood to part ways with Nike and launch his clothing line, unlike Tiger Woods.

Last week, Woods announced the launch of his clothing line 'Sun Day Red' after ending his 27-year-long relationship with the apparel giant Nike. Finau is currently at Vidanta Vallarta as a defending champion at the Mexico Open. Speaking at the pre-event conference on Tuesday, he was asked if he would go Tiger's way in terms of his relationship with Nike.

Finau, who has been associated with Nike since 2016, denied any such possibility anytime soon.

"I've been a very proud Nike athlete," he said. "Since I've signed with Nike they've done a great job with apparel and Footwear. Obviously you see me rocking the Air Jordan 1 which is a shoe that I love and that I've been wearing for a couple years.

"I have my own Foundation logo where we do some branding with Nike which is cool. I wear some off course TF gear which Nike has allowed me to do. So I think that's more than enough for me at this point in my career. Nike again has been a great brand for me and a sponsorship that hopefully lasts many years," Finau added.

Besides Woods, Nike also lost Jason Day, who signed with the golf lifestyle brand Malbon. However, the clothing titan still has contracts with prominent names like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood, and Nelly Korda.

"I've done some good work in the offseason" - Tony Finau feels 'prepared' to defend Mexico Open title

Reigning champion Tony Finau said he feels prepared to defend the Mexico Open title. He said he has done enough work to strengthen his body during the off-season.

"I feel prepared," he said as per ESPN. "I've done some good work in the offseason with my body just to be strong. This golf course yields some birdies and I can really swing the driver with some freedom out here as there's a few holes that are pretty lenient as far as hitting areas, so I love that, being able to hit it hard and play this type of golf course. I do feel like I'm prime to go on a run starting this week."

The six-time PGA Tour winner is paired with Mackenzie Hughes and Nicolai Hogjaard for the first two rounds of the Mexico Open. The trio will tee off from the 10th hole of Vidanta Vallarta on Thursday, February 22, at 9:03 am ET.

The 34-year-old golfer has made cuts in all five events he has played so far and also made a T6 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open.