Unlucky break cost Tommy Fleetwood the Travelers Championship 2025, claims veteran caddie

Tommy Fleetwood headed into the final round of the 2025 Travelers Championship in the lead. However, one stroke on the final 72nd hole cost the Englishman the victory.

Kip Henley, a veteran caddie on the PGA Tour, posted an explaination on his X (formerly known as Twitter) platform, detailing what went wrong on the last hole.

The par 4 18th hole of TPC River Highlands saw Tommy Fleetwood with a 8 foot and 2 inch putt for par. However, he missed the putt and carded in a bogey which cost him the lead.

Henley posted a close up video of Fleetwood's putt and noted that the ball appears to have hit a pitch mark and veered it off track resulting in the missed putt. He affirmed that the PGA Tour star had the correct line and speed.

The veteran caddie said (via X @KipHenley):

"Hey Tommy Fleetwood! I know it hurts but this should make you feel some better. I know KB [Keegan Bradley] is a tiny bit more down the hill and straighter but your putt 100% hits a ball mark and dives dead right. You both hit the same putt within a 1/4 of a ball at least."

Keegan Bradley had a similar putt from 5 feet and 8 inches. He made the putt to take the lead from Fleetwood. If the latter would have made the putt and carded in a par, he would have tied for the lead at the 2025 Travelers Championship and warranted a playoff for the victory.

Due to the unfortunate ball mark on the green, Fleetwood's missed putt saw him drop down the leaderboard and settle for a joint second-place finish with Russell Henley, while Bradley claimed the victory.

Tommy Fleetwood "upset" over "crappy finish" at the 2025 Travelers Championship

Despite the less than ideal finish, Tommy Fleetwood addressed the media following the tournament. In the press conference, he detailed that with the way he fought through 71 holes with the solo lead, he feels he should have been in a playoff.

Acknowledging Keegan Bradley's victory, the Englishman stated that he is "upset" and "angry" at the moment. Fleetwood said (via ASAP Sports):

"Keegan made birdie, so fair play to him, but still feel like from where I was, I should at least be in a playoff. So, yeah, it's a crappy way to finish...I think, you know, when it sort of calms down - I'm upset now, I'm angry - when it calms down, look at the things that I did well, look at the things that I can learn from...Right now I would love to, you know, just go and sulk somewhere and maybe I will do, but there's just no point making it a negative for the future really, just take the positives and move on."

In 159 starts on the PGA Tour, Fleetwood is still on the search for his maiden title on the circuit after coming close on several occasions. His last win was at the DP World Tour's Dubai Invitational in 2024.

