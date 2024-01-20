US Amateur champ Nick Dunlap could win The American Express 2024: A look at the golfer’s outing so far

Amateur golfer Nick Dunlap is the talk of the town for all the right reasons. The young American stunned the golf world with his resounding performance at The American Express. He is in contention to clinch the trophy of the tournament, which features a stellar field of professional golfers.

Playing in a field that consists of current world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson and other top-ranked golfers including Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas, Dunlap has been dominating in the last two rounds of the tournaments. He was invited to the tournament on sponsor exemption following his victory at the US Amateur in 2023.

Nick Dunlap, a University of Alabama student, has been attempting to become the first golfer since six-time Major Phil Mickelson in 1991 to win a PGA Tour event as an amateur. If he wins this week, he will be awarded a PGA Tour card.

Interestingly, it's just the fourth professional tournament for the 20-year-old golfer. On special exemption, he had previously played at the US Open two times and also at last year's Butterfield Bermuda Championship. But he did not make the cut in any of these tournaments.

Nonetheless, he has been outstanding at this week's PGA Tour event. Not only did he made the cut at the event but he also maintained his spot in the top 5 of the leaderboard.

The American Express started its inaugural round on Thursday, January 18 and will run through the weekend to have its finale on Sunday, January 21. Following the second round of the tournament, Dunlap finished in a tie for third place with K.H. Lee. He will enter the third round on Saturday, January 20, just two strokes behind the leader, Sam Burns.

After playing two rounds of 64 and 65, Dunlap settled for a total of 15 under 129. He shot five birdies, two eagles and one bogey in the opening round and played a bogey-free round on Friday with seven birdies.

When will Nick Dunlap tee off on Saturday at The American Express?

Golfers will tee off for the third round of The American Express on Saturday, January 20, on three courses: Pete Dye's PGA West Stadium Course, La Quinta Country Club and PGA West's Nicklaus Tournament Course. Players will start their game at 11:30 a.m. ET on the first and tenth holes of all three courses.

Nick Dunlap will tee off on the 10th tee hole at 12:36 p.m. ET with Wilson Furr at the La Quinta Country Club on Saturday, January 20.

Dylan Wu and Robby Shelton will tee off on the first hole at La Quinta Country Club while Stephan Jaeger and Matt NeSmith will start their game on the 10th hole at 11:30 a.m. ET.

At the Nicklaus Tournament Course, Aaron Baddeley and Thomas Detry will tee off on the first hole and Garrick Higgo and Doug Ghim on the tenth at 11:30 a.m. ET. Greyson Sigg and Justin Suh will start their game on the first tee hole at the Stadium course, while Michael Kim and Maverick McNealy will play on the 10th at 11:30 a.m. ET.