US Open 2023 round 2 tee times at Los Angeles Country Club explored

Day 1 of the US Open 2023 ended with Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele sharing the lead. Fowler raced to lead on Thursday by shooting a 62 for the first time in US Open history. However, the record was matched 20 minutes later by Schauffele. The duo enters Day 2 with an equal shot at the major.

The 123rd US Open championship will resume on Friday with the same featured groups as it started. Several interesting threesomes, including the pairings of Jason Day, Fowler, Justin Rose and Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm, and Schauffele, will tee off on the Los Angeles Country Club golf course.

T1. Rickie Fowler (-8)

T1. Xander Schauffele

T3. Wyndham Clark (-6)

T3. Dustin Johnson

T5. Brian Harman (-5)

T5. Rory McIlroy

It is pertinent to note that only the low 60 scorers and ties will continue to play the weekend after the 36 holes are cut on Friday.

US Open 2023 round 2 tee times

The US Open 2023 round 2 will tee off at 9:45 am with the pairing of Nico Echavarria, Ross Fisher and Paul Haley II on the first tee. Nick Dunlap, Nick Hardy and Sam Stevens will follow suit at 9:56 am.

Here are the complete Friday tee times for the US Open (All times ET):

1st tee

9:45 am - Nico Echavarria, Ross Fisher, Paul Haley II

9:56 am - Nick Dunlap (a), Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens

10:07 am - Romain Langasque, Taylor Pendrith, Aldrich Potgieter (a)

10:18 am - Abraham Ancer, Victor Perez, Andrew Putnam

10:29 am - Keegan Bradley, Padraig Harrington, Phil Mickelson

10:40 am - Emiliano Grillo, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a), Mito Pereira

10:51 am - Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young

11:02 am - Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell

11:13 am - Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth

11:24 am - Min Woo Lee, Justin Suh, Davis Thompson

11:35 am - Ben Carr (a), Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Moore

11:46 am - Frankie Capan III, Patrick Cover, David Nyfjall (a)

11:57 am - Christian Cavaliere (a), Alex Schaake, Austen Truslow

3:15 pm - Berry Henson, Hank Lebioda, Ryutaro Nagano

3:26 pm - Wenyi Ding (a), Michael Kim, Jordan Smith

3:37 pm - Lucas Herbert, Scott Stallings, Preston Summerhays (a)

3:48 pm - Ryan Armour, Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers

3:59 pm - Thomas Pieters, Gordon Sargent (a), Aaron Wise

4:10 pm - Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton, Francesco Molinari

4:21 pm - Sergio Garcia, Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka

4:32 pm - Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose

4:43 pm - Si Woo Kim, Matt Kuchar, Patrick Reed

4:54 pm - Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele

5:05 pm - Stewart Cink, Martin Kaymer, Michael Thorbjornsen (a)

5:16 pm - Paul Barjon, David Horsey, Brendan Valdez (a)

5:27 pm - Bastien Amat (a), Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller

10th tee

9:45 am - Brent Grant, Charley Hoffman, Vincent Norrman

9:56 am - Simon Forsstrom, Maxwell Moldovan (a), Carlos Ortiz

10:07 am - Eric Cole, Thriston Lawrence, Adam Schenk

10:18 am - Alejandro Del Rey, Luke List, Wilco Nienaber

10:29 am - Harris English, Adrian Meronk, Joaquin Niemann

10:40 am - Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat, Alex Noren

10:51 am - Cam Davis, Russell Henley, Kurt Kitayama

11:02 am - Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith

11:13 am - Brian Harman, Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk

11:24 am - Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy

11:35 am - Taylor Montgomery, Sebastian Munoz, Nick Taylor

11:46 am - Olin Browne Jr., David Puig, Karl Vilips (a)

11:57 am - J.J. Grey, Corey Pereira, Isaac Simmons (a)

3:15 pm - Deon Germishuys, Omar Morales (a), Jacob Solomon

3:26 pm - Michael Brennan (a), Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa

3:37 pm - Hayden Buckley, Pablo Larrazabal, Adam Svensson

3:48 pm - Roger Sloan, Dylan Wu, Carson Young

3:59 pm - Ryo Ishikawa, Matthieu Pavon, Kevin Streelman

4:10 pm - Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas

4:21 pm - Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston

4:32 pm - Corey Conners, Adam Scott, Gary Woodland

4:43 pm - Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

4:54 pm - Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin, Denny McCarthy

5:05 pm - Ryan Fox, Matthew McClean (a), Seamus Power

5:16 pm - Barclay Brown (a), Gunn Charoenkul, Mac Meissner

5:27 pm - Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda, Alexander Yang (a)

Saturday tee times for the US Open will be updated after Friday's play.

