Who is leading the U.S. Open 2023? Day 1 leaderboard and highlights explored

Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele lead the U.S. Open 2023 standings at the end of the first day. Both players set a record for a round of this major with 62 strokes (-8).

Other favorites and some surprises are also in the top positions.

Fowler starred in a dream start, with 10 birdies (another record for the U.S. Open), including four of them in a row. The birdie he made after his ball fell into a barranca, almost under a bridge, on the eighth hole (par 5) was simply fantastic.

DrunkByTheTurn @DrunkByTheTurn_ Rickie Fowler made a birdie from here… Rickie Fowler made a birdie from here… https://t.co/r4r5c4j8M5

Just as good as Fowler's start was, Schauffele also began the 2023 U.S. Open in superb fashion. It was a bogey-free round with eight birdies, including back-to-back birdies twice during the round.

Wyndham Clark is third with -6 after he started his round at full speed, scoring eagle on his first hole. He then made seven birdies and three bogeys to card a 64. It would have been good enough to lead the leaderboard in most U.S. Opens, but not in this one.

Two heavyweights of the golf world, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy, closed in T3 and T5, respectively. Johnson started his U.S. Open 2023 campaign with a solid performance, recording only one bogey to go with seven birdies, five of them on the back nine.

In a day of records at the U.S. Open, McIlroy achieved a personal best for a front nine in majors (-5) and was bogey-free (six birdies), tied with Johnson and Clark. However, he failed to make par on the last hole of the round to drop to T5. Sharing that position with McIlroy is Brian Harman.

Other favorites for leading the U.S. Open who started well included Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler (T7, -3). Paul Barjon, ranked 570th in the world ranking and with only 34 tournaments played in the PGA Tour in his seven-year professional career, also finished the round in T7.

There were some spectacular plays during the first round of the U.S. Open 2023. This included the two aces recorded on the 15th hole by Matthieu Pavon and Sam Burns. The spectacular birdie achieved by the amateur Michael Brennan on hole 3 was a treat for spectators as well.

2023 U.S. Open full leaderboard

Below is the complete leaderboard for the 2023 U.S. Open:

T1 Rickie Fowler -8

T1 Xander Schauffele -8

T3 Wyndham Clark -6

T3 Dustin Johnson -6

T5 Brian Harman -5

T4 Rory McIlroy -5

T7 Bryson DeChambeau -3

T7 Scottie Scheffler -3

T7 Si Woo Kim -3

T7 Paul Barjon -3

T7 Harris English -3

T7 Sam Bennett -3

T7 Mackenzie Hughes -3

T7 Jacob Solomon -3

T7 Dylan Wu -3

T14 Max Homa -2

T14 Ryan Fox -2

T14 Alejandro Del Rey -2

T14 Andrew Putnam -2

T14 Joaquin Niemann -2

T14 Alex Noren -2

T14 Keith Mitchell -2

T14 Tony Finau -2

T14 Sebastián Muñoz -2

T25 Ryan Gerard -1

T25 Yuto Katsuragawa -1

T25 Ryo Ishikawa -1

T25 Gordon Sargent -1

T25 Viktor Hovland -1

T25 Jon Rahm -1

T25 Eric Cole -1

T25 Phil Mickelson -1

T25 Cameron Smith -1

T25 Sam Burns -1

T25 Min Woo Lee -1

T25 Justin Suh -1

T25 David Puig -1

T38 Jordan Smith E

T38 Lucas Herbert E

T38 Sergio Garcia E

T38 Sepp Straka E

T38 Gary Woodland E

T38 Corey Conners E

T38 Adam Hadwin E

T38 Stewart Cink E

T38 Mac Meissner E

T38 Andy Svoboda E

T38 Vincent Norrman E

T38 Nick Hardy E

T38 Thriston Lawrence E

T38 Aldrich Potgieter E

T38 Abraham Ancer E

T38 Adrian Meronk E

T38 Ben Carr E

T38 Patrick Cover E

T56 Omar Morales +1

T56 Ryutaro Nagano +1

T56 Adam Svensson +1

T56 Pablo Larrazabal +1

T56 Scott Stallings +1

T56 Patrick Rodgers +1

T56 Matthieu Pavon +1

T56 Thomas Pieters +1

T56 Sungjae Im +1

T56 Collin Morikawa +1

T56 Denny McCarthy +1

T56 Barclay Brown +1

T56 Charley Hoffman +1

T56 Simon Forsström +1

T56 Maxwell Moldovan +1

T56 Romain Langasque +1

T56 Austin Eckroat +1

T56 Mito Pereira +1

T56 Russell Henley +1

T56 Matt Fitzpatrick +1

T56 Chris Kirk +1

T56 Patrick Cantlay +1

T56 Brooks Koepka +1

T56 Taylor Montgomery +1

T56 Taylor Moore +1

T56 Corey Pereira +1

T56 J.J. Grey +1

T83 Deon Germishuys +2

T83 Wenyi Ding +2

T83 Roger Sloan +2

T83 Kevin Streelman +2

T83 Shane Lowry +2

T83 Francesco Molinari +2

T83 Tom Hoge +2

T83 Patrick Reed +2

T83 Matt Kuchar +2

T83 Seamus Power +2

T83 Jesse Schutte +2

T83 Jordan Gumberg +2

T83 Brent Grant +2

T83 Nico Echavarria +2

T83 Taylor Pendrith +2

T83 Keegan Bradley +2

T83 Cam Davis +2

T83 Cameron Young +2

T83 Jordan Spieth +2

T83 Hideki Matsuyama +2

T83 Davis Thompson +2

T83 Nick Taylor +2

T83 Austen Truslow +2

T83 Christian Cavaliere +2

T107 Preston Summerhays +3

T107 Justin Thomas +3

T107 Tommy Fleetwood +3

T107 K.H. Lee +3

T107 Adam Scott +3

T107 Jason Day +3

T107 Matthew McClean +3

T107 Martin Kaymer +3

T107 Gunn Charoenkul +3

T107 Bastien Amat +3

T107 Ross Fisher +3

T107 Paul Haley II +3

T107 Padraig Harrington +3

T107 Tom Kim +3

T107 Billy Horschel +3

T107 David Nyfjall +3

T107 Berry Henson +3

T107 Michael Brennan +3

T123 Michael Kim +4

T123 Carson Young +4

T123 Jens Dantorp +4

T123 Ryan Armour +4

T123 Tyrrell Hatton +4

T123 J.T. Poston +4

T123 Joel Dahmen +4

T123 Michael Thorbjornsen +4

T123 Emiliano Grillo +4

T123 Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira +4

T123 Sahith Theegala +4

T123 Karl Vilips +4

T137 Sam Stevens +5

T137 Adam Schenk +5

T137 Luke List +5

T137 Wilco Nienaber +5

T137 Kurt Kitayama +5

T137 Olin Browne Jr. +5

T143 Justin Rose +6

T143 Kyle Mueller +6

T43 Carlos Ortiz +6

T143 Victor Perez +6

T147 Hank Lebioda +7

T147 Hayden Buckley +7

T147 David Horsey +7

T147 Nick Dunlap +7

T147 Isaac Simmons +7

T147 Alex Schaake +7

T153 Brendan Valdes +8

T153 Frankie Capan III +8

T155 Aaron Wise +9

T155 Alexander Yang +9

Poll : 0 votes