American golfer Michael Brennan made what is becoming the shot of the first round when he made a spectacular chip-in for birdie on the third hole. This put him momentarily among the leaders of the recently started 2023 U.S. Open.

The play occurred when Michael Brennan managed to approach the 3rd hole (403 yards, par 4) with only two strokes. But he was not in a comfortable position, because, although he was only a few yards from the flag, the ball landed in the thickest part of the rough.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



Michael Brennan's birdie from off the green @USOpenGolf is incredible.

UNREALMichael Brennan's birdie from off the green @USOpenGolf is incredible. UNREAL 😲Michael Brennan's birdie from off the green @USOpenGolf is incredible.https://t.co/yUqEsW7ivZ

It was then that Michael Brennan reached for one of his wedges and made a chip for a slope that was front and left from his position. His intention was to roll the ball back as close to the hole as possible, and he succeeded, with such good fortune that the ball went straight in.

The video with the play quickly became popular on social networks and many fans reacted to it. Here is part of what Twitter users posted:

"Tiger would be proud"

"Golf shot of the day."

"Gotta love LACC"

"That doesn’t look that far, nothing special abo—— oh…. Oh wow!"

"Madness.. I do those chips unintentionally!"

"Sure all us Brennans are great golfers"

Insane play!

"Tiger"

"When I think about the great, GREAT golf courses in the world, I think about the creativity allowed around the greens. Slopes, angles, etc. allow more shots and more genius from players. This is a perfect example from Michael Brennan at the third."

Shane Bacon @shanebacon When I think about the great, GREAT golf courses in the world, I think about the creativity allowed around the greens. Slopes, angles, etc. allow more shots and more genius from players.



This is a perfect example from Michael Brennan at the third.



When I think about the great, GREAT golf courses in the world, I think about the creativity allowed around the greens. Slopes, angles, etc. allow more shots and more genius from players.This is a perfect example from Michael Brennan at the third.https://t.co/clM3AKcpeb

Who is Michael Brennan?

Michael Brennan, 21, is a native of Leesburg, Virginia. He is currently a junior at Wake Forest University in North Carolina.

His golf career began as a child. When he reached the junior category he began to stand out, winning the Middle Atlantic Amateur for three years in a row (2017-19), and also the Virginia State Amateur of 2019, among other relevant performances. His collegiate golf career began in the 2020-21 season, in which he won two tournaments and became the first freshman to win back-to-back tournaments.

In his sophomore season, he had excellent results. He won two tournaments, led his team in 19 of the 33 rounds he played during the season, had a team-best 70.30 stroke average, ranked fifth in program history, and was named to the national team for the Arnold Palmer Cup.

In his junior season, he won two tournaments (the Southwestern Invitational and the ACC Men's Golf Championship) and had four other Top 10 finishes. At the NCAA Norman Regional Norman Championship, he finished T28th, and at the U.S. Amateur Championship, he finished 121st.

His participation in the 2023 U.S. Open is just his second appearance in a PGA Tour tournament. He previously participated in The Genesis Invitational in 2022, where he missed the cut and finished in 80th place, with an overall score of 2-over 144.

Poll : 0 votes