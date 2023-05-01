The 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup is set to begin on June 8 and will conclude on June 10. The tournament is in a similar format to the Ryder Cup. The tournaments will feature collegiate-level American men and women taking on their international counterparts.

2023 Arnold Palmer Cup: Full field explored

There will be two teams competing against each other in the 27th edition of the Arnold Palmer Cup. Here are the names of the players and their universities that are set to take part in the competition this year.

United States team

Amari Avery (Southern California)

Zoe Campos (UCLA)

David Ford (North Carolina)

Nick Gabrelcik (North Florida)

Austin Greaser (North Carolina)

Derek Hitchner (Pepperdine)

Ben James (Virginia)

Rachel Kuehn (Wake Forest)

Tommy Kuhl (Illinois)

Antonia Malate (San Jose State)

Ashley Menne (Arizona State)

Emilia Migliaccio (Wake Forest)

Olivia Mitchell (Dallas Baptist)

Maxwell Moldovan (Ohio State)

Ashleigh Park (Oregon)

Jennie Park (Texas A&M)

Alex Price (Christopher Newport)

Amanda Sambach (Virginia)

Gordon Sargent (Vanderbilt)

Megan Schofill (Auburn)

Preston Summerhays (Arizona State)

Caleb Surratt (Tennessee)

Michael Thorbjornsen (Stanford)

Crystal Wang (Illinois)

Michael Beard (Pepperdine)

Derek Radley (Oregon)

Kortnie Maxoutopoulis Barrett (San Jose State Pleasanton)

Matt Clark (North Carolina)

International team

Carla Bernat (Tulane)

Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn (Iowa State)

Santiago de la Fuente (Houston)

Mats Ege (East Tennessee State)

Mateo Fernández de Oliveira (Arkansas)

Ryan Griffin (Maynooth)

Charlotte Heath (Florida State)

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (Oklahoma State)

Max Kennedy (Louisville)

Frederik Kjettrup (Florida State)

Christo Lamprecht (Georgia Tech)

Andrea Lignell (Ole Miss)

Julia Lopez Ramirez (Mississippi State)

Christiaan Maas (Texas)

Lorna McClymont (Stirling)

Caley McGinty (Ohio State)

Herman Sekne (Purdue)

Tyran Snyders (Texas Tech)

Chiara Tamburlini (Ole Miss)

Mirabel Ting (augusta)

Karl Vilips (Stanford)

Lauren Walsh (Wake Forest)

Lottie Woad (Florida State)

Sampson Zheng (California)

Golda Borst (Kentucky)

John Handrigan (Notre Dame)

Rhyll Brinsmead (Minnesota)

Brennan Webb (Tennessee)

Where is the 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup being held?

The 27th edition of the tournament will take place at the Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pennsylvania. It is a 280 acres golf club built between the Laurel Ridge Mountains and Chestnut Ridge Mountains.

The prestigious club hosted the PGA Championship in 1965, the Ryder Cup in 1975, the U.S. Senior Open in 1989, and the Senior PGA Championship in 2005.

History of the Arnold Palmer Cup

The prestigious collegiate-level golf competition started in 1997. Until 2017, it was just a men's event, but features both men and women since 2018. Initially from 1997 to 2002, the tournament was played between the United States, Great Britain, and Ireland. However, from 2003 to 2017, the tournament was played between the United States team and the European team. Interestingly, the tournament was only known as the Palmer Cup until 2016.

Past 10 years champions of the Arnold Palmer Cup

2022: International

2021: United States

2020: International

2019: International

2018: United States

2017: United States

2016: Europe

2015: United States

2014: Europe

2013: United States

Since 2018, the tournament has featured only two teams, the United States team and the International team. 12 men and 12 women comprise a single team.

