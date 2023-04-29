Where is Insperity Invitational golf tournament held? Exploring the location, history, and more

The Insperity Invitational golf tournament is a highly anticipated annual event held in The Woodlands, Texas, United States. This prestigious tournament, formerly known as the Administaff Small Business Classic, has been held since 2004 and is part of the PGA TOUR Champions.

In this article, we will explore the location, history, and more about the Insperity Invitational golf tournament.

Location

The Insperity Invitational golf tournament is held at the beautiful and challenging Tournament Course at The Woodlands Country Club.

The course, designed by Arnold Palmer and Ed Seay, has been the venue for the tournament since its inception in 2004. The Woodlands Country Club is situated in the heart of The Woodlands, a master-planned community located just 30 miles north of Houston, Texas.

The Woodlands is known for its natural beauty, the abundance of outdoor activities, and world-class amenities, making it an ideal location for the Insperity Invitational golf tournament.

History

The Insperity Invitational golf tournament was first held in 2004 as part of the Administaff Small Business Classic. The tournament was created to provide a platform for small business owners to network and socialize with one another while enjoying a game of golf.

In 2011, the tournament was renamed the Insperity Championship, reflecting its partnership with Insperity, a leading provider of human resources and business solutions. In 2019, the tournament was renamed again as Insperity Invitational to better reflect the international nature of the competition.

Over the years, the Insperity Invitational has attracted some of the biggest names in golf, including Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples, Tom Watson, and John Daly, to name a few. The tournament is widely regarded as one of the most exciting events in the PGA TOUR Champions. This is thanks to the challenging course and the high calibre of players who participate.

Format and prize money

The Insperity Invitational golf tournament is a 54-hole stroke-playing tournament that follows the standard PGA TOUR Champions format. The tournament typically features a field of 78 players, with a cut made after the second round. The winner of the tournament receives a prize of $330,000, out of a total purse of $2.2 million.

In addition to the main tournament, the Insperity Invitational golf tournament also hosts a Pro-Am event, which allows amateur golfers to play alongside the professionals.

The Pro-Am event is a great way for local business owners and community members to get involved with the tournament and experience the thrill of playing on a world-class golf course.

Community involvement

The Insperity Invitational is more than just a golf tournament - it is also a major community event.

The tournament is supported by a dedicated group of volunteers who work tirelessly to ensure that the event runs smoothly and everyone has a great experience.

The event also supports a number of local charities, including the MD Anderson Cancer Center and the Montgomery County Food Bank. Since its inception, the tournament has raised over $13 million for charity.

In addition to supporting local charities, the Insperity Invitational also provides opportunities for local businesses to get involved with the tournament.

The golf event offers a variety of sponsorship packages, which allow businesses to promote their brand and connect with other business owners in the community. Sponsors can also participate in the Pro-Am event, providing an opportunity to play alongside professionals and network with other business leaders.

Whether you are a golf fan, a small business owner, or simply someone who enjoys supporting local charities, the Insperity Invitational has something for everyone. So mark your calendars and get ready for an exciting golf weekend in The Woodlands!

