US Open 2023 Round 3 Saturday tee times at Los Angeles Country Club explored

Day 2 of the US Open 2023 ended with some big names missing the 36-hole cut. Players like Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Justin Rose and Sungjae Im, among others failed to qualify for the weekend. Meanwhile, Rickie Fowler held on to his lead.

Fowler is leading at 10-under 130, tying the lowest 36-hole score in the US Open history. The in-form golfer also set the record with 18 birdies through two rounds, shattering the previous record of 14. Fowler, who hasn’t won in more than four years, looks favorite to lift the major trophy this weekend.

As for the Fowler’s competition, early leader Xander Schauffele slipped off the top and settled at T3 with Rory McIlroy. Meanwhile, last month’s Wells Fargo Championship winner Wyndham Clark climbed to a solo second. Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith are some other big names that still remain inside the top 10.

US Open 2023 Round 3 tee times

The 123rd US Open championship will resume on Saturday with limited two-man pairings. Several interesting pairings, including those of Adam Hadwin - Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed - Sergio Garcia and Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, will tee off on the Los Angeles Country Club golf course. However, most eyes will be on the pairing of event leaders Wyndham Clark and Rickie Fowler, who’ll tee off last.

Round 3 of the US Open 2023 will tee off at 12:33 pm with Ryan Fox on the first tee.

Here are the complete Round 3 tee times for the US Open (All times ET):

12:33 pm - Ryan Fox

12:44 pm - Adam Hadwin, Jon Rahm

12:55 pm - Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry

1:06 pm - Ryo Ishikawa, David Puig

1:17 pm - Sebastian Munoz, Ben Carr

1:28 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley

1:39 pm - Cameron Young, Padraig Harrington

1:50 pm - Abraham Ancer, Aldrich Potgieter

2:01 pm - Maxwell Moldovan, Sam Stevens

2:17 pm - Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia

2:28 pm - Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Streelman

2:39 pm - Adam Svensson, Jordan Smith

2:50 pm - Jacob Solomon, Hideki Matsuyama

3:01 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim

3:12 pm - Collin Morikawa, Gordon Sargent

3:23 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Yuro Katsuragawa

3:34 pm - Mackenzie Hughes, Brooks Koepka

3:45 pm - Billy Horschel, Sahith Theegala

4:01 pm - Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland

4:12 pm - Si Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau

4:23 pm - Ryan Gerard, Keith Mitchell

4:34 pm - Sam Burns, Austin Eckroat

4:45 pm - Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole

4:56 pm - Romain Langasque, Nick Hardy

5:07 pm - Denny McCarthy, Gary Woodland

5:18 pm - Dylan Wu, Ryutaro Nagano

5:29 pm - Justin Suh, Brian Harman

5:45 pm - Charley Hoffman, Tony Finau

5:56 pm - Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler

6:07 pm - Sam Bennett, Min Woo Lee

6:18 pm - Dustin Johnson, Harris English

6:29 pm - Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy

6:40 pm - Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler

Final round tee times for the US Open will be updated after Saturday’s play.

