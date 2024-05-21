US Open 2024 exemptions: List of golfers who have been exempted from the major

The 124th edition of the US Open Championship is set to tee off on June 13 at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club’s Course No. 2, in the Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina. Weeks ahead of the event, more than half of the 156-player field has been completed. A total of 83 golfers have been fully exempt from the major.
The first stage of the US Open Qualifying 2024 was held on Monday, May 20, at three sites – Dallas, Japan, and England. 23 golfers earned their spots at the major championship via Qualifying events. The golfers joined exempt players including the defending champion, past champions and special exemptions, among others.
It is pertinent to note that 52 spots for the major were filled prior to Monday. The United States Golf Association (USGA) added another 30 to the exemptions list after the PGA Championship.
Out of this, 22 golfers got in based on their standing in the Official World Golf Ranking after the second major of the year. While a few others, like Tiger Woods, received a special exemption.
2013 US Open champion Justin Rose, 2022 runner-up Will Zalatoris, World no.6 Ludvig Aberg, and Ryder Cup star Nicolai Hojgaard were among new names added to the exemption list.
Listed below are the 83 golfers fully exempt for the US Open 2024 (as of May 20):
- Ludvig Aberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Christian Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Jason Day
- Santiago De la Fuente (a)
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Ryan Fox
- Rickie Fowler
- Lucas Glover
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Stewart Hagestad (a)
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Dustin Johnson
- Martin Kaymer
- Bryan Kim (a)
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jake Knapp
- Brooks Koepka
- Ben Kohles
- Christo Lamprecht (a)
- Min Woo Lee
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory McIlroy
- Adrian Meronk
- Phil Mickelson
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Grayson Murray
- Alex Noren
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Victor Perez
- J.T. Poston
- Jon Rahm
- Justin Rose
- Gordon Sargent (a)
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Neal Shipley (a)
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Erik van Rooyen
- Gary Woodland
- Tiger Woods
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
US Open 2024 Final Qualifying
The first stage of the US Open 2024 Qualifying took place on Monday. The three qualifying stages held at three locations across the world saw 23 golfers earn their spots on the major roster. The remaining 10 sites for the major qualifying will hold events on Monday, June 3, also known as “Golf’s Longest Day.”
The upcoming events held across the US and Canada will have hundreds lining up for the final few spots.
Listed below are qualifying sites to be played on Monday, June 3:
- Ridgeway, Ontario, Canada (Cherry Hill Club)
- Daly City, California (Lake Merced Golf Club)
- Jupiter, Florida (The Bear’s Club)
- Alpharetta, Georgia (The Golf Club of Georgia)
- Rockville, Maryland (Woodmont Country Club’s North Course)
- Summit, New Jersey (Canoe Brook Country Club’s North & South Courses)
- Durham, North Carolina (Duke University Golf Club)
- Columbus, Ohio (Ohio State University Golf Club / Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club)
- Springfield, Ohio (Springfield Country Club)
- Bend, Oregon (Pronghorn Resort’s Nicklaus Course)
It is pertinent to note that some spots on the 2024 US Open field will be left free for the possible PGA Tour winners from the upcoming weeks and the 2024 NCAA champion.