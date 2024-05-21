US Open 2024 exemptions: List of golfers who have been exempted from the major

The 124th edition of the US Open Championship is set to tee off on June 13 at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club’s Course No. 2, in the Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina. Weeks ahead of the event, more than half of the 156-player field has been completed. A total of 83 golfers have been fully exempt from the major.

The first stage of the US Open Qualifying 2024 was held on Monday, May 20, at three sites – Dallas, Japan, and England. 23 golfers earned their spots at the major championship via Qualifying events. The golfers joined exempt players including the defending champion, past champions and special exemptions, among others.

It is pertinent to note that 52 spots for the major were filled prior to Monday. The United States Golf Association (USGA) added another 30 to the exemptions list after the PGA Championship.

Out of this, 22 golfers got in based on their standing in the Official World Golf Ranking after the second major of the year. While a few others, like Tiger Woods, received a special exemption.

2013 US Open champion Justin Rose, 2022 runner-up Will Zalatoris, World no.6 Ludvig Aberg, and Ryder Cup star Nicolai Hojgaard were among new names added to the exemption list.

Listed below are the 83 golfers fully exempt for the US Open 2024 (as of May 20):

Ludvig Aberg

Byeong Hun An

Christian Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Jason Day

Santiago De la Fuente (a)

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Ryan Fox

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Stewart Hagestad (a)

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Rikuya Hoshino

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Dustin Johnson

Martin Kaymer

Bryan Kim (a)

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Brooks Koepka

Ben Kohles

Christo Lamprecht (a)

Min Woo Lee

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Adrian Meronk

Phil Mickelson

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Grayson Murray

Alex Noren

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Victor Perez

J.T. Poston

Jon Rahm

Justin Rose

Gordon Sargent (a)

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Neal Shipley (a)

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Erik van Rooyen

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

Expand Tweet

US Open 2024 Final Qualifying

The first stage of the US Open 2024 Qualifying took place on Monday. The three qualifying stages held at three locations across the world saw 23 golfers earn their spots on the major roster. The remaining 10 sites for the major qualifying will hold events on Monday, June 3, also known as “Golf’s Longest Day.”

Expand Tweet

The upcoming events held across the US and Canada will have hundreds lining up for the final few spots.

Listed below are qualifying sites to be played on Monday, June 3:

Ridgeway, Ontario, Canada (Cherry Hill Club)

Daly City, California (Lake Merced Golf Club)

Jupiter, Florida (The Bear’s Club)

Alpharetta, Georgia (The Golf Club of Georgia)

Rockville, Maryland (Woodmont Country Club’s North Course)

Summit, New Jersey (Canoe Brook Country Club’s North & South Courses)

Durham, North Carolina (Duke University Golf Club)

Columbus, Ohio (Ohio State University Golf Club / Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club)

Springfield, Ohio (Springfield Country Club)

Bend, Oregon (Pronghorn Resort’s Nicklaus Course)

It is pertinent to note that some spots on the 2024 US Open field will be left free for the possible PGA Tour winners from the upcoming weeks and the 2024 NCAA champion.