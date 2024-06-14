US Open 2024 Friday Round 2 tee times and pairing explored

The US Open 2024 teed off the campaign on Thursday, June 13, at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club's No. 2 Course in Pinehurst, N.C. Round 1 of the Major ended with Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay sharing the lead. The Northern Irishman shot a bogey-free 65 to share the early lead.

Round 2 of the US Open will begin at 6:45 am ET on Friday. Greyson Sigg, Grant Forrest, and Wells Williams will take the first tee at Pinehurst. The pairing of Chesson Hadley, Mark Hubbard and Adam Svensson will follow the opening group at 6:56 am. Beau Hossler, Victor Perez, and Adam Schenk will be the third group to tee off.

US Open Day 1 leader McIlroy will resume his major event campaign on Friday at 7:29 am. Like round 1, PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler will join him on the first tee. Notably, his group will be followed by Brian Harman, Nick Dunlap, and defending champion Wyndham Clark at 7:40 am.

Meanwhile, the US Open co-leader Cantlay will take a late tee off at 1:25 pm. He will join Matt Kuchar and Russell Henley on the tee. Interestingly, the trio will follow the grouping of Tiger Woods, Will Zalatoris, and Matt Fitzpatrick. The pairing of Tony Finau, Ludvig Aberg and Dustin Johnson will follow them at 1:36 pm.

US Open 2024 Round 2 tee times

Listed below are the complete Friday tee times for the US Open at Pinehurst (All times ET):

1st tee

6:45 am - Greyson Sigg, Grant Forrest, Wells Williams

6:56 am - Chesson Hadley, Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson

7:07 am - Beau Hossler, Victor Perez, Adam Schenk

7:18 am - Robert MacIntyre, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes

7:29 am - Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Hoge

7:40 am - Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa

7:51 am - Sepp Straka, Peter Malnati, J.T. Poston

8:02 am - Gordon Sargent, Jake Knapp, Cameron Young

8:13 am - Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott

8:24 am - Ben Kohles, Denny McCarthy, Ben James

8:35 am - Frankie Capan III, Andy Svoboda, Luke Clanton

8:46 am - Harry Higgs, Hiroshi Tai, Brandon Wu

8:57 am - Joey Vrzich, Chris Naegel, Otto Black

12:30 pm - Rico Hoey, Tom KcKibbin, Matteo Manassero

12:41 pm - Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino, Seamus Power

12:52 pm - S.H. Kim, Justin Lower, Tim Widing

1:03 pm - Lucas Glover, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith

1:14 pm - Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods

1:25 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Russell Henley

1:36 pm - Tony Finau, Ludvig Aberg, Dustin Johnson

1:47 pm - Justin Rose, Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson

1:58 pm - Daniel Berger, Ryan Fox, David Puig

2:09 pm - Ben An, Sam Bennett, Edoardo Molinari

2:20 pm - Austin Eckroat, Adrian Meronk, Cam Davis

2:31 pm - Aaron Rai, Davis Thompson, Zac Blair

2:42 pm - Willie Mack III, Richard Mansell, Ashton McCulloch

10th tee

6:45 am - Jason Scrivener, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Brendan Valdes

6:56 am - Santiago de la Fuente, Sam Bairstow, Eugenio Chacarra

7:07 am - Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

7:18 am - Jason Day, Harris English, Tom Kim

7:29 am - Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

7:40 am - Brian Harman, Nick Dunlap, Wyndham Clark

7:51 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Jackson Suber, Jordan Spieth

8:02 am - Shane Lowry, Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer

8:13 am - Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen

8:24 am - Brendon Todd, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Noren

8:35 am - Thomas Detry, Brian Campbell, Jackson Buchanan

8:46 am - Taisei Shimizu, Gunnar Broin, Maxwell Moldovan

8:57 am - Sung Kang, Riki Kawamoto, John Chin

12:30 pm - Michael McGowan, Carter Jenkins, Logan McAllister

12:41 pm - Frederik Kjettrup, Christopher Petefish, Parker Bell

12:52 pm - Omar Morales, Max Greyserman, Casey Jarvis

1:03 pm - Corey Conners, Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo

1:14 pm - Ryo Ishikawa, Francesco Molinari, Sergio Garcia

1:25 pm - Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka

1:36 pm - Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Phil Mickelson

1:47 pm - Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala, Nicolai Hojgaard

1:58 pm - Si Woo Kim, Matthieu Pavon, Sungjae im

2:09 pm - Nico Echavarria, Robert Rock, Neal Shipley

2:20 pm - Takumi Kanaya, Stewart Hagestad, Mac Meissner

2:31 pm - Isaiah Salinda, Bryan Kim, Jim Herman

2:42 pm - Carson Schaake, Charles Reiter, Colin Prater

It is pertinent to note that the US Open 2024 will have the traditional 36-hole cut. The event’s 156-player field will be cut by almost half. Several big names like Woods, Phil Mickelson, Viktor Hovland and reigning champion Clark are in danger of missing the $21,500,000 million prize event cut.

Saturday’s round 3 tee times for the US Open 2024 will be updated after round 2’s play.