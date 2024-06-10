US Open 2024 power rankings: Scottie Scheffler on top of the star-studded list

The US Open is finally here. Golfers are heading to Pinehurst to prepare for Thursday's tee time. The field is filled with talent just like it is for every Major. There will be golfers representing the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LIV Golf, and some amateurs as well. They all have a shot at glory, but these five golfers have the best shot according to CBS Sports' odds.

US Open Power Rankings for 2024 Major tournament

#5 Jon Rahm

Can Jon Rahm win another Major?

Jon Rahm is 12-1 to win the US Open and break the drought that's plagued him since he joined LIV Golf. He has not won an event and has struggled in both Majors this year. Nevertheless, he was the world number two before defecting, and he's one of the most talented players in the world. Perhaps the US Open is where he can finally remind fans of that.

#4 Brooks Koepka

Can Brooks Koepka win the US Open?

Brooks Koepka is one of the most accomplished golfers who went to LIV Golf, and his accomplishments, unlike most of his tourmates, did not stop there. He won the 2023 PGA Championship as a member of the Saudi-backed tour. He's also 12-1 to bring LIV their second Major win as a player. Despite an overall disappointing 2024 PGA Championship, Koepka is a good bet to win the US Open.

#3 Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele will go for a second Major win.

Xander Schauffele won the last Major, which instantly makes him a threat to win another. His -21 performance at the PGA Championship in May was wildly impressive, a breakthrough he'd long been searching for. Now is truly the chance for the world number two to continue rolling and become a multi-time champion. He is 10-1 to do just that.

#2 Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has good odds of winning.

Though he didn't have the best day in the final round at the Memorial Tournament, Rory McIlroy has been in pretty good form lately. He's 9-1 to win the US Open and is presumably hoping to break his decade-long Major drought. He has just one victory in this tournament to his name, and this one won't help him complete the Career Grand Slam, but his lack of titles is something that has been hovering over him for a very long time.

#1 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler is ranked number one

Scottie Scheffler will likely be ranked at the top of every field for the rest of the year. No matter who's playing, they're ranked lower than he is in OWGR and they're not as successful right now. Scheffler just won his fifth start in 2024, becoming the first to do so since Justin Thomas in 2016-2017. He's the betting favorite at 4-1 and he's the golfer everyone will try to beat.

Honorable Mentions: Ludvig Aberg (14-1), Viktor Hovland (18-1), and Collin Morikawa (18-1)