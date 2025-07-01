Ryder Cup USA reveals $1000-worth official team bags in association with top golf accessory brand

The 2025 Ryder Cup, which will be held in New York, is less than two months away. Team USA unveiled their equipment on July 1, and NUCLR Golf shared images of the team's bags.
The bags are created in partnership with Swag Golf, a leading golf equipment and accessory manufacturer. Team USA, led by Keegan Bradley, will have two bag options for the 2025 edition of the tournament—a stand bag and a traditional staff bag—worth a total of $1000.
Here's a look at Team USA's bags for the biennial event (via X @NUCLRGolf):
The Official US Ryder Cup Team Stand Bag 2025 is Swag Golf's Vessel VLS Lux bag. Featuring leather accents, the bag is an improved version of the Lite Stand with better club slots lined with velour and six pockets.
The staff bag is Swag Golf's Vessel Prime 2.0 Staff with a whopping 16 pockets. The luxurious take on a traditional golf bag is made of synthetic leather.
While both the golf bags feature Team USA and the event's branding, the Official US Ryder Cup Team Staff Bag 2025 offers personalization for an extra $100. The staff bag retails for $600, while the stand bag retails for $400.
Team USA Ryder Cup Bags Details
The stand and staff bags of Swag Golf's Team USA merchandise are available for pre-order on the brand's official website. The product is guaranteed to be delivered by September 9.
Here's a look at a comparison and features of both Team USA bags (via Swag Golf):
Official US Ryder Cup Team Stand Bag 2025
- Brand: Vessel
- Model: VLS Lux Stand
- Patented Rotator Stand System for maximum stability.
- 4-point adjustable EQ2 Double Strap
- 4-point adjustable Single Strap
- Premium carbon fiber legs
- Premium YKK metal zippers with genuine leather pulls
- Magnetic velour-lined rangefinder pocket
- Magnetic, cooler-lined water bottle sleeve
- Antimicrobial, velour-lined valuables pocket
- Large garment compartment
- Dual-purpose bottle opener / towel ring
- Genuine leather touchpoints
- Matching PU rain hood
- Hook & loop umbrella holder
- Integrated quilted hip pad
- Pen holder
- $100 shipping fee applied to international orders
Official US Ryder Cup Team Staff Bag 2025
- Brand: Vessel
- Model: Prime 2.0 Staff
- Magnetic Rangefinder Pocket | With velour lining
- Dual Bottle Sleeves | With insulation & magnetic-snap closure
- Quick-Access Magnetic Pocket | With internal organization
- Dual Large Garment Compartments
- Large Belly Pocket | With 4 internal mesh pockets
- Front Zip Belly Panel Pocket
- Dual Front Zip Pockets
- Integrated Umbrella Sleeve
- Padded Single Strap | With easy clip on/off attachment system
- Dual Purpose Towel Ring / Bottle Opener
- Removable Belly Panel For Personalization
- Matching Rain Hood
- Total Exterior Pockets: 11
- Total Interior Pockets: 5
- $100 shipping fee applied to international orders