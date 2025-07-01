Ryder Cup USA reveals $1000-worth official team bags in association with top golf accessory brand

The 2025 Ryder Cup, which will be held in New York, is less than two months away. Team USA unveiled their equipment on July 1, and NUCLR Golf shared images of the team's bags.

The bags are created in partnership with Swag Golf, a leading golf equipment and accessory manufacturer. Team USA, led by Keegan Bradley, will have two bag options for the 2025 edition of the tournament—a stand bag and a traditional staff bag—worth a total of $1000.

Here's a look at Team USA's bags for the biennial event (via X @NUCLRGolf):

The Official US Ryder Cup Team Stand Bag 2025 is Swag Golf's Vessel VLS Lux bag. Featuring leather accents, the bag is an improved version of the Lite Stand with better club slots lined with velour and six pockets.

The staff bag is Swag Golf's Vessel Prime 2.0 Staff with a whopping 16 pockets. The luxurious take on a traditional golf bag is made of synthetic leather.

While both the golf bags feature Team USA and the event's branding, the Official US Ryder Cup Team Staff Bag 2025 offers personalization for an extra $100. The staff bag retails for $600, while the stand bag retails for $400.

Team USA Ryder Cup Bags Details

The stand and staff bags of Swag Golf's Team USA merchandise are available for pre-order on the brand's official website. The product is guaranteed to be delivered by September 9.

Here's a look at a comparison and features of both Team USA bags (via Swag Golf):

Official US Ryder Cup Team Stand Bag 2025

Brand: Vessel

Model: VLS Lux Stand

Patented Rotator Stand System for maximum stability.

4-point adjustable EQ2 Double Strap

4-point adjustable Single Strap

Premium carbon fiber legs

Premium YKK metal zippers with genuine leather pulls

Magnetic velour-lined rangefinder pocket

Magnetic, cooler-lined water bottle sleeve

Antimicrobial, velour-lined valuables pocket

Large garment compartment

Dual-purpose bottle opener / towel ring

Genuine leather touchpoints

Matching PU rain hood

Hook & loop umbrella holder

Integrated quilted hip pad

Pen holder

$100 shipping fee applied to international orders

Official US Ryder Cup Team Staff Bag 2025

Brand: Vessel

Model: Prime 2.0 Staff

Magnetic Rangefinder Pocket | With velour lining

Dual Bottle Sleeves | With insulation & magnetic-snap closure

Quick-Access Magnetic Pocket | With internal organization

Dual Large Garment Compartments

Large Belly Pocket | With 4 internal mesh pockets

Front Zip Belly Panel Pocket

Dual Front Zip Pockets

Integrated Umbrella Sleeve

Padded Single Strap | With easy clip on/off attachment system

Dual Purpose Towel Ring / Bottle Opener

Removable Belly Panel For Personalization

Matching Rain Hood

Total Exterior Pockets: 11

Total Interior Pockets: 5

$100 shipping fee applied to international orders

