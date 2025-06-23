US Ryder Cup team shares cryptic message after Keegan Bradley’s Travelers Championship win

The US Ryder Cup team's post on social media, which they shared after Keegan Bradley won the 2025 Travelers Championship, garnered the people’s attention. At the recently concluded PGA Tour signature event, the American golfer seized a victory.

With that, the PGA Tour pro earned $3.6 million in prize money and also jumped eight spots in the US team rankings for the Ryder Cup. Following his memorable victory, Ryder Cup USA shared a wide-eyed emoji on X.

Expand Tweet

Trending

However, the team has also shared another post congratulating the US Ryder Cup captain on his victory.

"Captain Clutch....What a way for Captain @Keegan_Bradley to win the Travelers Championship"

Expand Tweet

Keegan Bradley's victory at the 2025 Travelers Championship has put him in contention to autoqualify for the Ryder Cup. He settled in ninth place in the auto-qualification standings with 784.22 points.

If he makes it into the top 6 after the 2025 BMW Championship, which is scheduled in August, he will qualify for the biennial tournament and could be the first playing captain at the prestigious event since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

Scottie Scheffler has already qualified for the Ryder Cup for Team USA, while the remaining five will be announced after the BMW Championship in August. After the Travelers Championship, Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Justin Thomas are in the top 6, along with the world No. 1.

Who wanted Keegan Bradley to be the playing Ryder Cup captain in 2025?

In the post-round press conference of the 2025 Travelers Championship, Keegan Bradley was asked who wanted him to be the playing Ryder Cup captain this year. In response, the eight-time PGA Tour winner said (via ASAP Sports):

"When the PGA of America called me, and Zach Johnson was on the call, and Seth Waugh was the person who called me. And he mentioned that he wanted me to be -- because when I get the call I'm thinking I really want to be on the team. And the first thing he said was, We want you to be the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer, which is a heavy burden."

Bradley was not selected in the 2023 Ryder Cup, when the US team was led by Zach Johnson, despite having a strong season that year. However, he was later named the captain of the team for the 2025 edition.

The 2023 Ryder Cup was held on European soil, while the 2025 edition is scheduled to take place at Bethpage State Park, New York. In 2021, when the tournament was held on American soil, Team USA won the event, and it would be interesting to see if they would again win it this year under the leadership of Keegan Bradley.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More