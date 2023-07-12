US Women's Open 2023 at Pebble Beach is the most watched event since 2014: Report

NBC announced on Tuesday, July 11, that the US Women's Open 2023 became the most-watched edition since 2014 with an average Total Audience Delivery of 895,000 viewers.

As per NBC Sports, the Pebble Beach event gained significant viewership across all streaming platforms, such as NBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports Digital.

The average viewership of 895,000 viewers across 20 hours of linear coverage is 118% more than that of 2022, which had an average of 410,000 viewers, and 47% more than 2021 (608,000).

The 2014 edition of the US Women's Open, where Michelle Wie West emerged victorious, had an average TV viewership of 1.03 million across NBC and ESPN2. The 2009 edition holds the record for the most-watched edition of the US Women's Open in the last 20 years.

Weekend viewership on NBC and Peacock jumped to an average of 1.34 million, 76% higher than in 2022 (765,000) and 35% higher than in 2021 (995,000).

The fourth and final round garnered an average viewership of 1.58 million viewers and was highest between 8:15 and 8:30 p.m. EST (more than 2.2 million viewers), making it the top 5 sports program on Sunday.

The 78th U.S. Women’s Open also became the most-streamed women’s golf event in NBC Sports history, almost three times more than last year.

What happened at the US Women's Open in 2023? Tournament highlights explored

Allisen Corpuz earned her maiden professional victory on Sunday, July 9, beating Charley Hull and Jiyai Shin by a three-stroke margin. She fired a 3-under 69 on the final day to aggregate at 9-under. Although Hull shot 66, it wasn't enough to close the lead.

This year's US Women's Open saw a massive increase in purse size and set the record with prize money of $11 million. Corpuz won $2 million for her win, which is the highest in the tournament's history. Runner-ups Shin and Hull bagged $969,231.

Big names like Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, and Jin Young Ko flopped at the third major of the season. While Lydia Ko finished T33 at 8-over, Korda was placed T64 after concluding the event at 13-over. She carded a high 8-over 80 in the final round. World No. 1 Jin Young Ko had a shocking exit from the tournament on Friday after she failed to cross the cutline.

Allisen Korpuz moves 23 spots up after her US Women's Open win

Allisen Korpuz has made a massive jump of 23 spots in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings after triumphing at the US Women's Open on Sunday. She is now ranked sixth in the rankings.

Despite the disappointing outing last week, the top three—Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, and Lydia Ko—are unchanged. Ruoning Yin, who finished T20 at Pebble Beach after her KPMG Women's PGA Championship, moved one spot up to 4th. Lilia Vu, who had missed cuts at two successive majors, slipped to fifth on Monday.

Here are the top 10 ranked golfers as of July 10, 2023:

Jin Young Ko

Nelly Korda

Lydia Ko

Ruoning Yin

Lilia Vu

Allisen Corpuz

Minjee Lee

Hyo-Joo Kim

Atthaya Thitikul

Xiyu Lin

Poll : 0 votes