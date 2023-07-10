Watch: Celebration underway at Pebble Beach as Allisen Corpuz makes final putt for her maiden win at US Women’s Open 2023

Allisen Corpuz shot 3-under 69 in the final round on Sunday to triumph at the 2023 US Women's Open. Corpuz won her first-ever professional event, beating Charles Hull and Ji Yai Shin by three strokes.

Corpuz aggregated her four-day total at 9-under. She made six birdies and three bogeys in her final round at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

The moment Corpuz made the final putt, the entire Pebble Beach erupted with joy and applause. Nasa Hataoka of Japan hugged and congratulated the 25-year-old golfer. In the video, Corpuz could be seen taking the time to absorb the fact that she had just become the major championship winner.

Then Corpuz's friends and family join the celebration, spilling all the champagne and drinks on the golfer and her caddie, Jay Monahan.

Corpuz began her professional career in 2022, and since then she had come close to winning the title several times until last week. In her rookie season, she made three top-10 finishes, including a runner-up finish at the ISPS Handa World Invitational. She also finished third at the Pelican Women's Championship 2022.

During this season, Corpuz finished in third place in the HSBC Women's World Championship earlier this year. She also finished T4 at the Chevron Championship, the first major of the season. She then finished T15 at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

The US Women's Open win will give Corpuz new confidence, and fans can expect a few more titles in the coming future.

How much money did Allisen Corpuz receive for her US Women's Open win?

Allisen Corpuz celebrates with the Harton S. Semple Trophy after winning the 2023 U.S. Women's Open

The purse size of the US Women's Open 2023 was $11 million, the biggest in women's golf history. Allisen Corpuz bagged a whopping $2 million for her maiden victory in professional golf. Runner-ups Charley Hull and Jiyai Shin bagged $969,231.

Here's the payout for the top 10 players at the US Women's Open:

1. Allisen Corpuz: $2,000,000

T2: Charley Hull: $969,231

T2: Jiyai Shin: $969,231

T4: Nasa Hataoka: $482,136

T4: Bailey Tardy: $482,136

T6: Ayaka Furue: $369,403

T6: Hyo Joo Kim: $369,403

8: Hae Ran Ryu: $313,713

T9: Maja Stark: $272,355

T9: Rose Zhang: $272,355

What's next for Allisen Corpuz on the LPGA Tour?

Allisen Corpuz plays her shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the 78th U.S. Women's

The LPGA Tour now moves to Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, for the Dana Open, which will take place from July 13 to July 16. The Dana Open 2023 will have a purse of $1.75 million, and the winner will receive $262,500.

Gaby Lopez is the defending champion at the Highland Meadows, where she won by a single-stroke margin. Besides Lopez, World No. 1 Jin Young Ko and two-time winner Lydia Ko will be the top names in this week's field. World No. 6 Minjee Lee and young star Rose Zhang will also be the highlights of this week. Corpuz has also entered this week's field.

