Allisen Corpuz almost didn't win the US Women’s Open 2023 due to slow-play: All you need to know

Allisen Corpuz nearly missed out on winning the 2023 US Women's Open on Sunday, July 9, at Pebble Beach Golf Club. During the final round, she received a warning from the officials for slow play on the 13th hole.

It was the second warning of the day and the authorities told her to speed up or face a one-stroke penalty. The American golfer was playing just two strokes ahead of the Japanese golfer Nasa Hataoke at that time.

Corpuz received the first warning for slow play on the 11th hole when her caddie Jay Monahan had to use the restroom urgently.

Monahan described it as one of the most stressful moments for Allisen Corpuz on the golf course. Speaking to the media, he said:

“We were behind, and I should have known the rule that it’s going to be a stroke penalty beforehand. I don’t know if that was in some of our paperwork leading up to the week, because typically we just get fines for slow play. So yeah, it was eye-opening.”

“Was it warranted? Probably, because we were playing a little bit slow, but it’s tough," he added. "You don’t want that, because we had a one- or two-shot lead at that point. If the wind switches on us again and she’s not ready to hit a shot, you’re going to have to hit it, otherwise all of a sudden your lead is gone. It was a challenge that we didn’t anticipate, but it worked out okay. We finally caught the group and didn’t have to worry about it.”

Corpuz also opened up about her game at the Pebble Becah, saying:

“Yeah, I've had a few instances in the past where I kind of let that get to me. Obviously not happy about it, but just kind of rushed things a little and didn't hit a good shot. I told myself, that's just kind of how the course plays sometimes. You have a tough hole, you fall behind. I just told myself that we'd catch up later and just stay calm, just keep doing everything at the same pace."

It is important to note that after receiving a warning Allisen Corpuz quickly got back in the game and carded two back-to-back birdies and won the first major of her career.

Allisen Corpuz's performance at the 2023 US Women's Open

Allisen Corpuz started the 2023 US Women's Open with a birdie on the fifth hole on Thursday, July 6. She finished the first round with four birdies and one bogey for a 3-under par 69. The American began the second round with two consecutive birdies on the third and fourth holes. She finished with a score of 70 after making three birdies on the front nine and one birdie and two bogeys on the back nine.

Corpuz canned three birdies and two bogeys, scoring 69 in the third round. She entered the final round, securing one of the top-5s spots.

On Sunday, she made a birdie on the first hole and then on the third hole. She made a bogey on the fourth hole and then another birdie on the seventh hole and carded a bogey on the ninth.

Allisen Corpuz made three birdies and one bogey on the back nine holes to finish with a score of 69. She won the tournament after finishing with a score of 9-under par 279.

