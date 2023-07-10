"Put on a show. So steady" - Fans react to Allisen Corpuz winning the US Women's Open 2023 at Pebble Beach

Allisen Corpuz won the first major of her career at the 2023 US Women's Open on Sunday, July 9, at Pebble Beach Golf Club after defeating Charley Hully and Ji Yai Shin by three strokes. The impressive victory comes after her marvellous performance in the final round.

The US Women's Open shared a post on its Twitter account congratulating the young star on her marvellous victory, with a caption reading:

"Major magic at Pebble Beach.Allisen Corpuz is the 78th #USWomensOpen champion!"

Fans jumped into the comments section to praise her, saying:

"Put on a show. So steady"

"This kid had ice water running through her, what a GREAT US Open Champion! Congrats."

"Awesome display. It was a pleasure to watch you Allisen!"

"Wonderful champion"

"Huge Aloha for Allisen and this historic win for her. May this catapult to even greater heights in her career. Fun watching her today!"

Allisen Corpuz started the 2023 US Women's Open with a round of 69 on Thursday, July 7. She scored 70 in the second round on Friday followed by 71 in the third round before scoring 69 in the final to make it a total of 279.

"Unreal"-Allisen Corpuz on winning the 2023 US Women's Open

Allisen Corpuz won the major in the second year of her professional career. She turned pro in 2021 and has since been looking for her first professional victory. She won the 2023 US Women's Open after finishing with a score of 9 under par.

Corpuz opened up about her game in her interview with the media, saying:

“Unreal. This week has just felt like a dream come true. It’s been awesome to be out at Pebble this week. Every few holes I kind of looked out and said, ‘I’m out here at Pebble Beach. There’s not many places better than this.’ I just tried to keep grounded and playing my game.”

Allisen prepared herself mentally ahead of the start of the final round on Sunday. The 25-year-old golfer said about her game:

“I told myself [on Sunday], that’s just kind of how the course plays sometimes. You have a tough hole, you fall behind. I just told myself we’d catch up later and just stay calm, just keep doing everything at the same pace.

She added:

“I know I'm not a slow player. I think in that particular shot I just backed off because the wind died down.”

Charley Hull finished second at the major alongside Ji Yai Shin while Saturday round leader Nasa Hataoka settled in fourth place with Friday round leader Bailey Tardy.

Ayaka Furue finished in sixth place with Hyo Joo Kim followed by Hae Ran Ryu. The budding star Rose Zhang tied in ninth place with Maja Strak followed by Ally Ewing.

The PGA Women's Championship winner Ruoning Yin settled at 20th place alongside Yuka Saso, Carlota Ciganda, Lizette Salas, Angel yin, Andrea Lee, and Hye-Jin Choi.

