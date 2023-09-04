US Women’s Open future venues till 2048 explored

The US Women’s Open is one of the five major women's golf tournaments that takes place every year. This year's tournament was held at Pebble Beach Golf Linke and next year the event will take place at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, and then at the Erin Hills Golf Course.
The upcoming editions of the tournament will be held at different golf courses in the USA. One of the venues is Oakmont Country Club, which hosted the event in 1992 and 2010.
The Championship will return to Pebble Beach in 2035. Some of the venues such as Erin Hills, Riviera Country Club, and Inverness Club will be hosting the US Women's Open for the first time.
Here is a list of all the future US Women's Open venues:
- 2024: Lancaster Country Club, Lancaster, Pennsylvania
- 2025: Erin Hills, Erin, Wisconsin
- 2026: Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California
- 2027: Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
- 2028: Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pennsylvania
- 2029: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Pinehurst, North Carolina
- 2030: Interlachen Country Club, Edina, Minnesota
- 2031: Oakland Hills Country Club, Bloomfield Township, Michigan
- 2032: Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles
- 2033: Chicago Golf Club, Wheaton, Illinois
- 2034: Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pennsylvania
- 2035: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California
- 2038: Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pennsylvania
- 2040: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California
- 2042: Oakland Hills Country Club, Bloomfield Township, Michigan
- 2046: Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pennsylvania
- 2048: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California
US Women’s Open venues over the years
Here are the US Women’s Open venues over the years:
2023
- Winner: Allisen Corpuz
- Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links Pebble Beach, California
2022
- Winner: Minjee Lee
- Venue: Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club Southern Pines, NC
2021
- Winner: Yuka Saso
- Venue: Olympic Club, Lake Course San Francisco, CA
2020
- Winner: Kim A-lim
- Venue: Champions Golf Club Houston, TX
2019
- Winner: Lee Jeong-eun
- Venue: Country Club of Charleston Charleston, SC
2018
- Winner: Ariya Jutanugarn
- Venue: Shoal Creek Golf and Country Club Shoal Creek, AL
2017
- Winner: Park Sung-hyun
- Venue: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, NJ
2016
- Winner: Brittany Lang
- Venue: CordeValle Golf Club San Martin, CA
2015
- Winner: Chun In-gee
- Venue: Lancaster Country Club Lancaster, PA
2014
- Winner: Michelle Wie
- Venue: Pinehurst Resort, Course No. 2 Pinehurst, NC
2013
- Winner: Inbee Park
- Venue: Sebonack Golf Club Southampton, NY
2012
- Winner: Na Yeon Choi
- Venue: Blackwolf Run, composite course Kohler, WI
2011
- Winner: Ryu So-yeon
- Venue: Broadmoor Golf Club, East Course Colorado Springs, CO
2010
- Winner: Paula Creamer
- Venue: Oakmont Country Club Plum, PA
2009
- Winner: Ji Eun-hee
- Venue: Saucon Valley Country Club Upper Saucon Township, PA
2008
- Winner: Inbee Park
- Venue: Interlachen Country Club Edina, MN
2007
- Winner: Cristie Kerr
- Venue: Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club Southern Pines, NC
2006
- Winner: Annika Sörenstam
- Venue: Newport Country Club Newport, RI
2005
- Winner: Birdie Kim
- Venue: Cherry Hills Country Club Cherry Hills Village, CO
2004
- Winner: Meg Mallon
- Venue: The Orchards Golf Club South Hadley, MA
2003
- Winner: Hilary Lunke
- Venue: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, Witch Hollow Course North Plains, OR
2002
- Winner: Juli Inkster
- Venue: Prairie Dunes Golf Club Hutchinson, KS
2001
- Winner: Karrie Webb
- Venue: Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club Southern Pines, NC
2000
- Winner: Karrie Webb
- Venue: Merit Club Libertyville, IL