US Women’s Open future venues till 2048 explored

The US Women’s Open is one of the five major women's golf tournaments that takes place every year. This year's tournament was held at Pebble Beach Golf Linke and next year the event will take place at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, and then at the Erin Hills Golf Course.

The upcoming editions of the tournament will be held at different golf courses in the USA. One of the venues is Oakmont Country Club, which hosted the event in 1992 and 2010.

The Championship will return to Pebble Beach in 2035. Some of the venues such as Erin Hills, Riviera Country Club, and Inverness Club will be hosting the US Women's Open for the first time.

Here is a list of all the future US Women's Open venues:

2024: Lancaster Country Club, Lancaster, Pennsylvania

2025: Erin Hills, Erin, Wisconsin

2026: Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California

2027: Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

2028: Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pennsylvania

2029: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Pinehurst, North Carolina

2030: Interlachen Country Club, Edina, Minnesota

2031: Oakland Hills Country Club, Bloomfield Township, Michigan

2032: Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles

2033: Chicago Golf Club, Wheaton, Illinois

2034: Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pennsylvania

2035: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California

2038: Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pennsylvania

2040: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California

2042: Oakland Hills Country Club, Bloomfield Township, Michigan

2046: Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pennsylvania

2048: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California

US Women’s Open venues over the years

2023

Winner: Allisen Corpuz

Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links Pebble Beach, California

2022

Winner: Minjee Lee

Venue: Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club Southern Pines, NC

2021

Winner: Yuka Saso

Venue: Olympic Club, Lake Course San Francisco, CA

2020

Winner: Kim A-lim

Venue: Champions Golf Club Houston, TX

2019

Winner: Lee Jeong-eun

Venue: Country Club of Charleston Charleston, SC

2018

Winner: Ariya Jutanugarn

Venue: Shoal Creek Golf and Country Club Shoal Creek, AL

2017

Winner: Park Sung-hyun

Venue: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, NJ

2016

Winner: Brittany Lang

Venue: CordeValle Golf Club San Martin, CA

2015

Winner: Chun In-gee

Venue: Lancaster Country Club Lancaster, PA

2014

Winner: Michelle Wie

Venue: Pinehurst Resort, Course No. 2 Pinehurst, NC

2013

Winner: Inbee Park

Venue: Sebonack Golf Club Southampton, NY

2012

Winner: Na Yeon Choi

Venue: Blackwolf Run, composite course Kohler, WI

2011

Winner: Ryu So-yeon

Venue: Broadmoor Golf Club, East Course Colorado Springs, CO

2010

Winner: Paula Creamer

Venue: Oakmont Country Club Plum, PA

2009

Winner: Ji Eun-hee

Venue: Saucon Valley Country Club Upper Saucon Township, PA

2008

Winner: Inbee Park

Venue: Interlachen Country Club Edina, MN

2007

Winner: Cristie Kerr

Venue: Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club Southern Pines, NC

2006

Winner: Annika Sörenstam

Venue: Newport Country Club Newport, RI

2005

Winner: Birdie Kim

Venue: Cherry Hills Country Club Cherry Hills Village, CO

2004

Winner: Meg Mallon

Venue: The Orchards Golf Club South Hadley, MA

2003

Winner: Hilary Lunke

Venue: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, Witch Hollow Course North Plains, OR

2002

Winner: Juli Inkster

Venue: Prairie Dunes Golf Club Hutchinson, KS

2001

Winner: Karrie Webb

Venue: Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club Southern Pines, NC

2000

Winner: Karrie Webb

Venue: Merit Club Libertyville, IL