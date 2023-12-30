USGA’s handicap index ranking for states: Mississippi leads average index, Florida finishes last

The United States Golf Association (USGA) has released its handicap index rankings for 2023 and Florida could not even make it to the top 10. The United States is a golf hotspot, with Florida being the state with the most renowned golf courses. Nonetheless, the state does not have the same level of golf mania as other regions of the nation.

With an average handicap index of 11.16, Mississippi topped the list once again, followed by Arkansas (12.8). Mississippi's handicap index stood at 11.8 in 2022.

In a year, Arkansas' position went from 17 to 2 — a startling increase — while North Dakota fell in the standings. After finishing in second place the previous year, they ended up in eighth place in 2023 with an index of 13.5.

Some might find the rankings surprising, with Florida settling for the bottom spot. It lags behind states like Connecticut and Arizona. In 2022, Florida ranked number 48 with an index of 19. Their average handicap index was recorded at 20 in 2023.

In order of ranking, Louisiana is ranked third, followed by Oklahoma, Alabama, Washington DC, and Tennessee. Georgia and Texas are among the top ten as well.

Kentucky comes in at number eleven with an average handicap index of 14.4, ahead of West Virginia and Kansas. The average index for Utah, Indiana, and Missouri is 15.1, whereas Ohio's is 15.5.

Alaska and Maine are at the bottom of the rankings, as their frigid climates make it difficult for golfers to play the sport in the regions.

USGA’s handicap index ranking for states

Here is the USGA’s average handicap index ranking for all the states in America:

1. Mississippi (11.16)

2. Arkansas (12.8)

3. Louisiana (12.9)

4. Oklahoma (13.0)

5. Alabama (13.1)

6. Washington D.C. (13.2)

7. Tennessee (13.5)

8. North Dakota (13.5)

9. Texas (13.8)

10. Georgia (14.3)

11. Kentucky (14.4)

12. Kansas (14.5)

13. West Virginia (14.7)

14. Iowa (14.9)

15. Indiana (15.1)

16. Missouri (15.1)

17. Utah (15.1)

18. Ohio (15.5)

19. Illinois (15.7)

20. North Carolina (15.8)

21. Virginia (15.8)

22. Pennsylvania (16.1)

23. Nebraska (16.2)

24. Wisconsin (16.4)

25. Hawaii (16.5)

26. Minnesota (16.5)

27. Michigan (16.5)

28. South Carolina (16.7)

29. New Mexico (16.7)

30. Maryland (16.7)

31. Massachusetts (16.8)

32. New York (16.9)

33. Puerto Rico (16.9)

34. New Jersey (17.1)

35. California (17.1)

36. South Dakota (17.1)

37. Oregon (17.2)

38. Rhoda Island (17.4)

39. Nevada (17.4)

40. Connecticut (17.6)

41. Colorado (17.7)

42. Washington (17.7)

43. Vermont (17.7)

44. Arizona (18.1)

45. New Hampshire (18.3)

46. Montana (18.3)

47. Alaska (18.6)

48. Idaho (18.7)

49. Maine (18.7)

50. Wyoming (19.2)

51. Delaware (19.6)

52. Florida (20.0)