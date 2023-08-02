"Utmost disgust, filth, and unfairness" - Transgender golfer Breanna Gill's Australian Women's Classic win sparks 'aggresive' reactions among fans

Transgender golfer Breanna Gill won the Australian Women's Classic on the WPGA Tour of Australasia last April. Although she wasn't the first trans player to win a title, it was the biggest result of Gill's career to date.

Fans and media reacted in various ways to Gill's triumph. However, the proliferation of 'aggressive' messages towards Breanna Gill was such that the golfer closed her accounts on social networks.

The WPGA Tour tweeted Sunday. Biological man wins trophy from women’s competition AGAIN.“Showing nerves of steel, Breanna Gill triumphed in a playoff for her first professional win ar the #Auswomensclassic !”The WPGA Tour tweeted Sunday. pic.twitter.com/dI2dzFSp29

One fan accused Gill of cheating, stating "real female" athletes are at a disadvantage now.

"This is the utmost disgust, filth, and unfairness I've ever seen in my life!!!!! Our forefathers are turning over in their graves! This is absolutely the highest level of cheating in a sport - complete disadvantage for REAL females in any sport!!!!! THIS WILL END BADLY!!!" the tweet read.

Here are some of the other Twitter reactions:

Fred, Cantaloupe 🪙 @UR7cryptofan @Outkick Ranked 5,438th in the world as a man

Can’t beat the male tour pro at his own coarse

Beats women bc biology matters

These people loathe women & it’s disgusting

Larry Cate @LRCatesby @Outkick Why have a separate golf circuit for men and women if biological men are allowed to play on the women’s circuit?

Steven Oaks @StevenOaks3 @Outkick You people would much rather argue and fight than to fix it.

I'll say it again, MAKE A THIRD DIVISION!!!

Tony @bigtbear549 @Outkick Way to go boy!! Your parents must be proud of you. Built like your dad, but favor your mum!

Bill Hicks @bill1545 @Outkick will not be watching LPGA golf if they allow transgender males to compete

Anastasia Bvrhwzn @bvrhwzn @Outkick This will continue in every sport until we say enough! Sad day for women’s golf.

Jason Kelly @JK82winners @Outkick How is it that taking steroids in MLB or any other sport to amplify your natural biological being is illegal and cheating but if you do it to switch genders away from biological being it is ok to win with doing that? Am I confused or is there a double standard?

Mark Kendall @MarkKendall_GW @ImMeme0 @melmiller777 Just pull the switch-a-roo and go rob women’s sports!! You’re stealing against women in everything. Take all their world records too!!

Breanna Gill, transgender golfers, and more

According to popularbio.com, Breanna Gill has played in both amateur and professional women's tournaments. The outlet cites her as the winner of several events, such as the 2017 Victorian Par-3 Championship and Women's Yarra Yarra Classic.

She also won the Women's Sandhurst Club Championship in 2018, the 2019 Metropolitan Silver Salver, and the 2020 Women's Barwon Heads Open Amateur Championship.

Undoubtedly, Gill's most notable result was her triumph at the Australian Women's Open. For the same reason, she is the one that has had the most repercussion and reactions.

Breanna Gill isn't the only transgender golfer to make headlines.

As the first openly transgender player in world golf, credit goes to Danish Mianne Bagger, who has played on the women's circuits since 2004. Among her main results was winning the Danish PGA Championship (2004-05) and playing for Denmark in the 2005 Women's World Cup of Golf.

Mianne Bagger (Image via Getty).

Then there is the case of Lana Lawless, who played professionally as a woman starting in 2008. Lawless made headlines because she once filed a lawsuit against the LPGA Tour to make it open to transgender athletes. The lawsuit was eventually withdrawn.

A curious case was that of Bobbi Lancaster, a Canadian transgender athlete who was born in 1950, but who began competing as a woman after 2010. Despite her age, she managed to qualify for the Symetra Tour (LPGA Tour development circuit in 2014).

Another known case of a transgender athlete in golf is that of Sophia Rhode, the first transgender player to play in the Florida High School Athletic Association's state championship tournament in 2019.

Along the same lines is Michelle Donnelly, who was also the first transgender player on an American circuit, she is in the Women's Golf Association of Massachusetts, which she did in 2020.

Finally, Hailey Davidson, who is a transgender athlete who plays at various levels of golf in the United States and since 2021 is claiming the first transgender athlete to join the LPGA Tour.