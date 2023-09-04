European captain Luke Donald has announced the 2023 Ryder Cup team, with Tommy Fleetwood being the first name in his list. This will be Fleetwood's third Ryder Cup appearance, making him a veteran in the team.

Needless to say, Fleetwood is excited and looking forward to playing in the Ryder Cup once again. He will be joined by Justin Rose, Nicolai Hojgaard, Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry and Ludvig Aberg.

After the announcement, Fleetwood tweeted:

"Making Ryder cup is a lifetime goal for any of us that has the chance. I’m proud to be heading to my third and hopefully I can help @RyderCupEurope bring back the Cup and add to an already incredible legacy of European golf! I love my team mates and I love Europe!!! Vai Europa!!"

Tommy Fleetwood has had an excellent year so far, making the cut at all the Majors and ending with a T5 at the US Open and T10 at the British Open. He also finished T6 at the Tour Championship, and second at the RBC Canadian Open.

Tommy Fleetwood and Sepp Straka headline captain's picks for the 2023 European Ryder Cup team

European captain Luke Donald announced the entire team for the 2023 Ryder Cup, with three veterans and three rookies making his pick. Ludvig Aberg was the surprising choice of the six picks, with the rookie winning the Omega European Masters just a few days ago.

Fans were disappointed in the exclusion of Adrian Meronk, who was a favorite to make the team. However, Donald sounded confident in his choices, which were rather tough to make considering the talent pool.

"I think it's a really nice blend of experience and rookies. I think we have a slight, we're 21 Ryder Cups to America's 17, so I wouldn't say we don't have experience because we do, and we obviously have some superstars. Great to see those 12 all together now," Donald said via SkySports.

The Ryder Cup is all set to be held between September 30 and October 1 at the Marco and Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.