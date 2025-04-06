Valero Texas Open announces yet another giveaway featuring Lexus NX

The 2025 Valero Texas Open is looking for one lucky fan once again with another contest announced on April 6. The tournament began on April 3 at TPC San Antonio with a lot of fanfare. Interestingly, the Valero Texas management revealed a car as their giveaway during the final round of the event on Saturday.
On Saturday, the event's front office announced via Instagram that they would be hosting a giveaway for the fans in attendance. A two-year lease of a $42,000 Lexus NX will be on the line, and to enter this giveaway, the individual should have donated to the Champions Fore Charity and hold a ticket to the event. One of the conditions of the giveaway is that the participant's email address must be the same as the one used to purchase the ticket.
The Lexus NX is a luxury-grade car boasting 275 horsepower from a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. The Valero Texas Open's Instagram page, @valerotxopen, posted a photo of the car with the caption:
"One (1) lucky donor who attends the 2025 Valero Texas Open will win a two-year lease on a Lexus NX, compliments of North Park Lexus San Antonio and Dominion. Donor must use the same email address for their purchased ticket to the Valero Texas Open to verify attendance upon gate scan and entry to the tournament grounds. Go to ValeroTexasOpen.com for a complete list of contest rules. #ValeroTexasOpen I #VTO"
This is not the first time the Valero Open has announced a giveaway for the fans. Notably, they had a giveaway for last year's tournament in January 2024, which allowed one of the fans and their guests to spend some big time with PGA TOUR players. The tournament also hosted a giveaway for two Honorary Observer spots in December 2024.
There is a lot of energy on and off the field in this year's Valero Texas Open. The fans have been paying close attention to the tight competition among the big names in this event, considering the fact that the winner will receive a last-minute call to the 2025 Masters.
Valero Texas Open 2025 final round Tee times explored
The final round of the Valero Texas Open will begin on Sunday, April 6. Tee timings for Tee #1 and Tee #10 are going to be 7:20 AM Central Time (CT). Later in the morning, tournament leader Brian Harman, who was at 12-under par and led by 54 holes will tee off alongside Keith Mitchell and Sam Ryde.
On that note, here is a look at the detailed tee timings for all the pairs:
Hole 10
- 11:00 am: Rickie Fowler, Patton Kizzire, Steven Fisk
- 11:11 am: Chandler Phillips, Rafael Campos, Kevin Roy
- 11:22 am: Alejandro Tosti, William Mouw, Beau Hossler
- 11:33 am: Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, Tony Finau
- 11:44 am: Justin Rose, Adam Svensson, Camilo Villegas
- 11:55 am: Nate Lashley, Noah Goodwin, Aldrich Potgieter
- 12:06 pm: Patrick Fishburn, Mac Meissner, Matt Kuchar
- 12:17 pm: Peter Malnati, Corey Conners, Gary Woodland
- 12:28 pm: Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson, Matthew Riedel
- 12:39 pm: Thorbjorn Olesen, Eric Cole, Patrick Rodgers
- 12:50 pm: Bud Cauley, Lanto Griffin, Taylor Dickson
Hole 1
- 11:00 am: Sami Valimaki, Chan Kim, Chad Ramey
- 11:11 am: Francesco Molinari, Erik van Rooyen, Tom Hoge
- 11:22 am: Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, Maverick McNealy
- 11:33 am: Ben Martin, Doug Ghim, Ben Griffin
- 11:44 am: John Pak, Ryan Gerard, Quade Cummins
- 11:55 am: Denny McCarthy, Zach Johnson, Harry Higgs
- 12:06 pm: Henrik Norlander, Harry Hall, Ben James (a)
- 12:17 pm: Patrick Cantlay, J.T. Poston, Antoine Rozner
- 12:28 pm: Carson Young, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Novak
- 12:39 pm: Matt Wallace, Ryo Hisatsune, Daniel Berger
- 12:50 pm: Brian Harman, Keith Mitchell, Sam Ryde