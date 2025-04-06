Valero Texas Open announces yet another giveaway featuring Lexus NX

The 2025 Valero Texas Open is looking for one lucky fan once again with another contest announced on April 6. The tournament began on April 3 at TPC San Antonio with a lot of fanfare. Interestingly, the Valero Texas management revealed a car as their giveaway during the final round of the event on Saturday.

Ad

On Saturday, the event's front office announced via Instagram that they would be hosting a giveaway for the fans in attendance. A two-year lease of a $42,000 Lexus NX will be on the line, and to enter this giveaway, the individual should have donated to the Champions Fore Charity and hold a ticket to the event. One of the conditions of the giveaway is that the participant's email address must be the same as the one used to purchase the ticket.

Ad

Trending

The Lexus NX is a luxury-grade car boasting 275 horsepower from a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. The Valero Texas Open's Instagram page, @valerotxopen, posted a photo of the car with the caption:

"One (1) lucky donor who attends the 2025 Valero Texas Open will win a two-year lease on a Lexus NX, compliments of North Park Lexus San Antonio and Dominion. Donor must use the same email address for their purchased ticket to the Valero Texas Open to verify attendance upon gate scan and entry to the tournament grounds. Go to ValeroTexasOpen.com for a complete list of contest rules. #ValeroTexasOpen I #VTO"

Ad

Ad

This is not the first time the Valero Open has announced a giveaway for the fans. Notably, they had a giveaway for last year's tournament in January 2024, which allowed one of the fans and their guests to spend some big time with PGA TOUR players. The tournament also hosted a giveaway for two Honorary Observer spots in December 2024.

There is a lot of energy on and off the field in this year's Valero Texas Open. The fans have been paying close attention to the tight competition among the big names in this event, considering the fact that the winner will receive a last-minute call to the 2025 Masters.

Ad

Valero Texas Open 2025 final round Tee times explored

Valero Texas Open 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty

The final round of the Valero Texas Open will begin on Sunday, April 6. Tee timings for Tee #1 and Tee #10 are going to be 7:20 AM Central Time (CT). Later in the morning, tournament leader Brian Harman, who was at 12-under par and led by 54 holes will tee off alongside Keith Mitchell and Sam Ryde.

Ad

On that note, here is a look at the detailed tee timings for all the pairs:

Hole 10

11:00 am: Rickie Fowler, Patton Kizzire, Steven Fisk

Rickie Fowler, Patton Kizzire, Steven Fisk 11:11 am: Chandler Phillips, Rafael Campos, Kevin Roy

Chandler Phillips, Rafael Campos, Kevin Roy 11:22 am: Alejandro Tosti, William Mouw, Beau Hossler

Alejandro Tosti, William Mouw, Beau Hossler 11:33 am: Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, Tony Finau

Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, Tony Finau 11:44 am: Justin Rose, Adam Svensson, Camilo Villegas

Justin Rose, Adam Svensson, Camilo Villegas 11:55 am: Nate Lashley, Noah Goodwin, Aldrich Potgieter

Nate Lashley, Noah Goodwin, Aldrich Potgieter 12:06 pm: Patrick Fishburn, Mac Meissner, Matt Kuchar

Patrick Fishburn, Mac Meissner, Matt Kuchar 12:17 pm: Peter Malnati, Corey Conners, Gary Woodland

Peter Malnati, Corey Conners, Gary Woodland 12:28 pm: Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson, Matthew Riedel

Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson, Matthew Riedel 12:39 pm: Thorbjorn Olesen, Eric Cole, Patrick Rodgers

Thorbjorn Olesen, Eric Cole, Patrick Rodgers 12:50 pm: Bud Cauley, Lanto Griffin, Taylor Dickson

Ad

Hole 1

11:00 am: Sami Valimaki, Chan Kim, Chad Ramey

Sami Valimaki, Chan Kim, Chad Ramey 11:11 am: Francesco Molinari, Erik van Rooyen, Tom Hoge

Francesco Molinari, Erik van Rooyen, Tom Hoge 11:22 am: Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, Maverick McNealy

Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, Maverick McNealy 11:33 am: Ben Martin, Doug Ghim, Ben Griffin

Ben Martin, Doug Ghim, Ben Griffin 11:44 am: John Pak, Ryan Gerard, Quade Cummins

John Pak, Ryan Gerard, Quade Cummins 11:55 am: Denny McCarthy, Zach Johnson, Harry Higgs

Denny McCarthy, Zach Johnson, Harry Higgs 12:06 pm: Henrik Norlander, Harry Hall, Ben James (a)

Henrik Norlander, Harry Hall, Ben James (a) 12:17 pm: Patrick Cantlay, J.T. Poston, Antoine Rozner

Patrick Cantlay, J.T. Poston, Antoine Rozner 12:28 pm: Carson Young, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Novak

Carson Young, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Novak 12:39 pm: Matt Wallace, Ryo Hisatsune, Daniel Berger

Matt Wallace, Ryo Hisatsune, Daniel Berger 12:50 pm: Brian Harman, Keith Mitchell, Sam Ryde

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More