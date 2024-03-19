Valspar Championship 2024 Monday Qualifier: Here’s who qualified

The 2024 Valspar Championship is the next event on the PGA Tour's season. Being held at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club in Palm Harbor, Florida, the tournament will see 144 golfers tee it up for the event.
There are four spots in the field for the Valspar Championship that are open to those who qualified through the Monday qualifiers just ahead of the tournament. This year, Richy Werenski, Kevin Aylwin and Kevin Tway have earned their way into the event. Werenski won the Monday qualifiers, while Aylwin and Tway came in joint second.
The fourth spot here is yet to be decided, since Peter Knade, David Bradshaw and Logan McAllister are all tied for fourth place. The winner of the playoff, which will take place on Tuesday, will advance to the Valspar Championship.
Full field for 2024 Valspar Championship explored
Xander Schauffele and Brian Harman, both of whom finished tied for second place at the 2024 Players Championship, are the top favorites to win at the Valspar Championship. Following is the full field for the event:
- Tyson Alexander
- Aaron Baddeley
- Paul Barjon
- Erik Barnes
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Fred Biondi
- Alexander Björk
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Jorge Campillo
- Rafael Campos
- Ricky Castillo
- Bud Cauley
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Eric Cole
- Parker Coody
- Pierceson Coody
- Austin Cook
- Joel Dahmen
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Kevin Dougherty
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Harrison Endycott
- Tony Finau
- Patrick Fishburn
- Ryan Fox
- Wilson Furr
- Nick Gabrelcik
- Brice Garnett
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Scott Gutschewski
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Evan Harmeling
- Garrick Higgo
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Charley Hoffman
- J.B. Holmes
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Zach Johnson
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Tom Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Greg Koch
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lipsky
- Justin Lower
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Ryan McCormick
- Maverick McNealy
- Mac Meissner
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Matt NeSmith
- Andrew Novak
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Ryan Palmer
- Taylor Pendrith
- Victor Perez
- Chandler Phillips
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Xander Schauffele
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Braden Shattuck
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Hayden Springer
- Scott Stallings
- Jimmy Stanger
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Alejandro Tosti
- Sami Valimaki
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Vince Whaley
- Tom Whitney
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
- Dylan Wu
- Norman Xiong
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
The tournament will be held from March 21 to 24, and will have a prize purse of $8.4 million.