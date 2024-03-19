Valspar Championship 2024 Monday Qualifier: Here’s who qualified

The 2024 Valspar Championship is the next event on the PGA Tour's season. Being held at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club in Palm Harbor, Florida, the tournament will see 144 golfers tee it up for the event.

There are four spots in the field for the Valspar Championship that are open to those who qualified through the Monday qualifiers just ahead of the tournament. This year, Richy Werenski, Kevin Aylwin and Kevin Tway have earned their way into the event. Werenski won the Monday qualifiers, while Aylwin and Tway came in joint second.

The fourth spot here is yet to be decided, since Peter Knade, David Bradshaw and Logan McAllister are all tied for fourth place. The winner of the playoff, which will take place on Tuesday, will advance to the Valspar Championship.

Full field for 2024 Valspar Championship explored

Xander Schauffele and Brian Harman, both of whom finished tied for second place at the 2024 Players Championship, are the top favorites to win at the Valspar Championship. Following is the full field for the event:

Tyson Alexander

Aaron Baddeley

Paul Barjon

Erik Barnes

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Fred Biondi

Alexander Björk

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Jorge Campillo

Rafael Campos

Ricky Castillo

Bud Cauley

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Eric Cole

Parker Coody

Pierceson Coody

Austin Cook

Joel Dahmen

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Kevin Dougherty

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Harrison Endycott

Tony Finau

Patrick Fishburn

Ryan Fox

Wilson Furr

Nick Gabrelcik

Brice Garnett

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Scott Gutschewski

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Evan Harmeling

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

J.B. Holmes

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Zach Johnson

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Tom Kim

Kevin Kisner

Greg Koch

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lipsky

Justin Lower

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Ryan McCormick

Maverick McNealy

Mac Meissner

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Matt NeSmith

Andrew Novak

Thorbjørn Olesen

Ryan Palmer

Taylor Pendrith

Victor Perez

Chandler Phillips

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Braden Shattuck

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Hayden Springer

Scott Stallings

Jimmy Stanger

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Josh Teater

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Alejandro Tosti

Sami Valimaki

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Vince Whaley

Tom Whitney

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Dylan Wu

Norman Xiong

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

The tournament will be held from March 21 to 24, and will have a prize purse of $8.4 million.