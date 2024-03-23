Valspar Championship round 3 weather update: Cloudy skies at Copperhead Course

The third round of the Valspar Championship, scheduled for Saturday, March 23rd, may experience thunderstorms and showers. The PGA Tour event is currently underway at the Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.

Two rounds have already been successfully concluded, with the third round set to take place on Saturday. However, there is a slight chance of rainfall in the morning.

The weather report suggests showers and isolated thunderstorms between 9 am and 12 pm ET. Nevertheless, the remainder of the day is expected to be clear, allowing players to complete their games. However, cloudy skies are expected throughout the round.

The Valspar Championship began on Thursday, March 21st, but was suspended due to darkness. The first round was completed on Friday. The second round, also suspended due to darkness, was finished on Saturday morning before the third round.

Here is the weather report for the 2024 Valpar Championship Saturday's round:

Afternoon

Temperature: 72°F

POP: 0%

Wind: 13 mph NW

Wind gust: 19 mph

Humidity: 71%

Evening

Weather: Chance of a shower

Temperature: 66°F

POP: 40%

Rain: trace

Wind: 13 mph NW

Wind gust: 20 mph

Humidity: 77%

Overnight

Weather: Clear

Temperature: 63°F

POP: 0%

Rain: -

Wind: 16 mph N

Wind gust: 23 mph

Humidity: 80%

Valspar Championship round 3 tee times

Players will tee off for the third round of the Valspar Championship at 10:38 am ET on Saturday, March 23rd. Cameron Champ, Max Greyserman and Tom Whitney will take the first shot of the day on the first tee hole, followed by Hayden Springer, Kevin Dougherty and Eric Cole, who will tee off at 10:49 am ET.

Here are the tee times for Saturday's round of the Valspar Championship (all times in ET):

1st Tee hole

10:38 AM: Cameron Champ, Max Greyserman, Tom Whitney

10:49 AM: Hayden Springer, Kevin Dougherty, Eric Cole

11:00 AM: Xander Schauffele, Ryan Brehm, Maverick McNealy

11:11 AM: Ben Martin, Jorge Campillo, Thomas Detry

11:44 AM: Rico Hoey, Carl Yuan, Chez Reavie

11:22 AM: Ben Griffin, Sam Ryder, Joseph Bramlett

11:33 AM: Adam Hadwin, Dylan Wu, Ryo Hisatsune

11:55 AM: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Young, Adam Svensson

12:06 PM: Aaron Baddeley, K.H. Lee, Kevin Roy

12:17 PM: Scott Stallings, Michael Kim, Keith Mitchell

12:28 PM: Lucas Glover, Justin Thomas, Seamus Power

12:39 PM: Brendon Todd, Mackenzie Hughes, Peter Malnati

12:50 PM: Kevin Streelman, Chandler Philips, Stewart Cink

10th Tee hole

10:33 AM: Greyson Sigg, Matt Wallace, Billy Horschel

10:44 AM: Carson Young, Ryan Moore, Sami Valimaki

10:55 AM: Mac Meissner, Alejandro Tosti, Sam Stevens

11:06 AM: Bronson Burgoon, Justin Suh, Adam Schenk

11:17 AM: Hayden Buckley, Matti Schmid, Roger Sloan

11:28 AM: Chris Gotterup, Norman Xiong, Fred Biondi

11:39 AM: Joel Dahmen, Doug Ghim, Taylor Moore

11:50 AM: Lee Hodges, Nick Taylor, Akshay Bhatia

12:01 PM: Matt Kuchar, Andrew Novak, Ryan Palmer

12:12 PM: David Skinns, Robert MacIntyre, Alexander Björk

12:23 PM: Parker Coody, S.H. Kim, Robby Shelton

12:34 PM: Harry Hall, Webb Simpson, Callum Tarren

12:45 PM: Vince Whaley, Chan Kim