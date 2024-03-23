Valspar Championship round 3 weather update: Cloudy skies at Copperhead Course

The third round of the Valspar Championship, scheduled for Saturday, March 23rd, may experience thunderstorms and showers. The PGA Tour event is currently underway at the Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.
Two rounds have already been successfully concluded, with the third round set to take place on Saturday. However, there is a slight chance of rainfall in the morning.
The weather report suggests showers and isolated thunderstorms between 9 am and 12 pm ET. Nevertheless, the remainder of the day is expected to be clear, allowing players to complete their games. However, cloudy skies are expected throughout the round.
The Valspar Championship began on Thursday, March 21st, but was suspended due to darkness. The first round was completed on Friday. The second round, also suspended due to darkness, was finished on Saturday morning before the third round.
Here is the weather report for the 2024 Valpar Championship Saturday's round:
Afternoon
- Temperature: 72°F
- POP: 0%
- Wind: 13 mph NW
- Wind gust: 19 mph
- Humidity: 71%
Evening
- Weather: Chance of a shower
- Temperature: 66°F
- POP: 40%
- Rain: trace
- Wind: 13 mph NW
- Wind gust: 20 mph
- Humidity: 77%
Overnight
- Weather: Clear
- Temperature: 63°F
- POP: 0%
- Rain: -
- Wind: 16 mph N
- Wind gust: 23 mph
- Humidity: 80%
Valspar Championship round 3 tee times
Players will tee off for the third round of the Valspar Championship at 10:38 am ET on Saturday, March 23rd. Cameron Champ, Max Greyserman and Tom Whitney will take the first shot of the day on the first tee hole, followed by Hayden Springer, Kevin Dougherty and Eric Cole, who will tee off at 10:49 am ET.
Here are the tee times for Saturday's round of the Valspar Championship (all times in ET):
1st Tee hole
- 10:38 AM: Cameron Champ, Max Greyserman, Tom Whitney
- 10:49 AM: Hayden Springer, Kevin Dougherty, Eric Cole
- 11:00 AM: Xander Schauffele, Ryan Brehm, Maverick McNealy
- 11:11 AM: Ben Martin, Jorge Campillo, Thomas Detry
- 11:44 AM: Rico Hoey, Carl Yuan, Chez Reavie
- 11:22 AM: Ben Griffin, Sam Ryder, Joseph Bramlett
- 11:33 AM: Adam Hadwin, Dylan Wu, Ryo Hisatsune
- 11:55 AM: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Young, Adam Svensson
- 12:06 PM: Aaron Baddeley, K.H. Lee, Kevin Roy
- 12:17 PM: Scott Stallings, Michael Kim, Keith Mitchell
- 12:28 PM: Lucas Glover, Justin Thomas, Seamus Power
- 12:39 PM: Brendon Todd, Mackenzie Hughes, Peter Malnati
- 12:50 PM: Kevin Streelman, Chandler Philips, Stewart Cink
10th Tee hole
- 10:33 AM: Greyson Sigg, Matt Wallace, Billy Horschel
- 10:44 AM: Carson Young, Ryan Moore, Sami Valimaki
- 10:55 AM: Mac Meissner, Alejandro Tosti, Sam Stevens
- 11:06 AM: Bronson Burgoon, Justin Suh, Adam Schenk
- 11:17 AM: Hayden Buckley, Matti Schmid, Roger Sloan
- 11:28 AM: Chris Gotterup, Norman Xiong, Fred Biondi
- 11:39 AM: Joel Dahmen, Doug Ghim, Taylor Moore
- 11:50 AM: Lee Hodges, Nick Taylor, Akshay Bhatia
- 12:01 PM: Matt Kuchar, Andrew Novak, Ryan Palmer
- 12:12 PM: David Skinns, Robert MacIntyre, Alexander Björk
- 12:23 PM: Parker Coody, S.H. Kim, Robby Shelton
- 12:34 PM: Harry Hall, Webb Simpson, Callum Tarren
- 12:45 PM: Vince Whaley, Chan Kim