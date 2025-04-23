Veteran sportscaster hails Bryson DeChambeau, hails him as 'man of the people-ish'

In an interview on Wednesday (April 23) with Smylie Kaufman, legendary sportscaster Mike Tirico praised Bryson DeChambeau as one of the more riveting personalities in professional golf. Tirico now commentates for NBC and is one of the most well-known sportscasters in the world.

On Kaufman's podcast, "The Smylie Show", the one-time PGA Tour winner discussed Bryson DeChambeau and his influence with Tirico. Tirico heaped praise on DeChambeau, arguing that he's one of the most entertaining golfers in the world.

"I love Bryson," Tirico said. "If you asked me, 'what was your takeaway from the last U.S. Open and Masters?' Like, how much I miss Bryson. I like him a lot. So we, I'm very lucky, without going into a lot of detail, I had a chance to spend a good amount of time with him on a visit to Augusta several years ago and just got to spend time with him. And I love his brain, his purpose, all that stuff and I'm so excited that the switch has flipped and he is now kinda man of the people-ish." (19:02-19:42)

Bryson DeChambeau is undoubtedly one of the most popular golfers in the world, especially on social media. DeChambeau's YouTube channel has more than 1.89 million subscribers. He has more than 1.7 million followers on TikTok as well. The two-time Major champion has become a pioneer in golf content creation.

Bryson DeChambeau aims to capture third Major win as the PGA Championship approaches

Bryson DeChambeau after winning the 2024 U.S. Open (via Getty)

Bryson DeChambeau looks to continue his recent hot streak at Major championships as the PGA Championship is on the horizon, less than a month away. In a few short weeks, the golf world will turn its attention to the Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina as the top stars on LIV Golf and the PGA Tour will collide once again.

Bryson DeChambeau has registered top-six finishes at four of the last five Major championships, including a solo second place finish at the 2024 PGA Championship. Last year at Valhalla Golf Club, DeChambeau was narrowly outdone by Xander Schauffele, who captured his first Major title by one shot.

DeChambeau finished tied for sixth place at The Masters in 2024. After his runner-up finish at the PGA Championship, DeChambeau staved off Rory McIlroy to capture his second U.S. Open title at the historic Pinehurst No. 2.

The day after The 2025 Masters, DeChambeau traveled back to Pinehurst, where a plaque was placed in front of the bunker on the final hole, noting it as the site of DeChambeau's iconic tournament-winning shot.

DeChambeau carded another strong finish at The Masters earlier this month, briefly holding the solo lead early in the final round before ultimately finishing in a tie for fifth place. He'll aim to add another Major to his resume at Quail Hollow next month.

