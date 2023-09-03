“Victor Hovland should go to LIV” – Fans react to PGA Tour video of Hovland describing his favorite metal songs genre

FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland is a fan of the metalcore genre in music, and he recently described the genre in a very funny way.
Hovland had a great season on the PGA Tour as he won three titles this year, including the season-ending FedEx Cup, after beating Xander Schauffele by a five-stroke margin.
In a recent chat with the PGA Tour, the 25-year-old Norwegian talked about his favorite music genre.
"The genre that I kind of like the most is called metalcore," he said. "There's like this reoccurring word that they usually just like put in the song, 'BLEGH!!!'"
Fans on Twitter were amused by Hovland's way of describing metalcore and shared some witty responses on the popular social media platform. Here's a look at some of the comments:
"Victor should go to Liv and they can play this in the background"
"Send the intern home…. Those are woods"
"I love this guy 🤣"
"Thanks for the daily dose of cringe @PGATOUR"
"Hey that’s the same word I used to describe my feelings for Christie…or politics or politicians…BLEGH. I’m going to have to start listening to some metalcore 😂😂😂"
"This young man is a breath of fresh air."
"Now that's a good edit hahaha"
"new favorite golfer by a mile"
"This is who the tour wishes Rory was. One of the most likable guys in golf. Said this a year ago. liv needed 2 more stud and had they gotten him and rahm it would have been game over. Not that it’s not anyway…"
"Scandi-metal and Norwegians go together like peanut butter and jelly."
"Been my favorite golfer since the "stay off the weeeeeed" clip"
"Immediately my fav golfer."
"Finally somebody with taste."
"He needs to start naming bands. We talkinf Atreyu? As I Lay Dying? Bullet For My Valentine?"
"I used to practise with headphones on listening to thrash, back in the late 1980s. It's good to scream your heart out when lifting weights, or driving."
"Golf is finally getting younger you love to see it"
How has Viktor Hovland performed in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season?
The 25-year-old Norwegian didn't miss a cut in any of his 23 starts this season. He recorded nine top-10 finishes, including three title wins: the Memorial Tournament, followed by the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship.
Viktor Hovland also won a joint runner-up finish at this year's PGA Championship. Additionally, he claimed victory at the Hero World Challenge, a non-official PGA Tour event.
Here's a look at Viktor Hovland's 2022-23 season performance:
- Zozo Championship: T5
- The CJ Cup In South Carolina: T21
- World Wide Technology Championship: T10
- Hero World Challenge: 1
- Sentry Tournament of Champions: T18
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T13
- WM Phoenix Open: T42
- The Genesis Invitational: T20
- Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard: T10
- The Players Championship: T3
- World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T31
- Masters Tournament: T7
- RBC Heritage: T59
- Wells Fargo Championship: T43
- PGA Championship: T2
- Charles Schwab Challenge: T16
- The Memorial Tournament, Presented by Workday: P1
- US Open: 19
- Travelers Championship: T29
- Genesis Scottish Open: T25
- The Open Championship: T13
- FedEx St. Jude Championship: T13
- BMW Championship: 1
- Tour Championship: 1