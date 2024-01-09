“Video or it didn’t happen” – Fans react as PGA Tour fails to produce video of Max Homa’s record breaking drive at The Sentry 2024 

During the third round of The Sentry 2024 last week, Max Homa created history after shooting a 477-yard drive, making it the longest-ever hit drive on the PGA Tour. However, surprisingly, there was no video evidence of the shot.

On Saturday, January 6, Homa started from the 10th tee at Kapalua Plantation Couse and was 3-under after 15 holes. On the par-4, 525-yard 7th hole, his tee shot went quite far and then rolled downhill before stopping just 43 yards from the hole.

The drive's distance was 477 yards, making it the longest drive on the PGA Tour short link era (since 2003), beating the previous record of Davis Love III’s 476 drive, which had also come at the Kapalua.

While it was a moment to celebrate for Homa and everyone who witnessed it live, the TV spectators were left out from the party as the drive wasn't recorded. Neither NBC nor ESPN+ could broadcast the historic drive, as he was in the first group of the day, which was not being video recorded.

Fans on social media were disappointed with what happened and criticized the PGA Tour for failing to produce the video. Here's a look at some of the comments:

"Video or it didn’t happen"

"It’s 2024… Insane that no video exists of this shot"

"How do you not get a video of this @PGATOUR"

"I can't believe there isn't a video of this"

"I love how shocked people are that there is no video. You think every shot by every player is on cam or something? Not quite there yet. Feature groups and feature holes. That’s it"

"PGA tour is so bad not getting a video"

"Let’s see the video!"

"How can anyone complain about the pros rollback"

How did Max Homa perform at the Sentry 2024?

Max Homa aggregated 7-under 66 in the final round of the Sentry 2024 to finish T7 at 22-under, seven strokes back. He sank seven birdies and two bogeys in the Sunday round. He shot in the sixties on all four days, scoring 67, 69, 68, and 66.

Chris Kirk aggregated 29 under over four days to lift the title at the Kapalua Plantation Course. He bagged $3.6 million for winning the first signature event of the PGA Tour 2024 season.

Below is the leaderboard and payout for the Sentry 2024:

1. Chris Kirk (-29): $3,600,000

2. Sahith Theegala (-28): $2,160,000

3. Jordan Spieth (-27): $1,360,000

4. Byeong Hun An (-26): $975,000

T5. Sungjae Im (-25): $690,500

T5. Brian Harman (-25): $690,500

T5. J.T. Poston (-25): $690,500

T5. Collin Morikawa (-25): $690,500

T5. Scottie Scheffler (-25): $690,500

T10. Jason Day (-24): $530,000

T10. Xander Schauffele (-24): $530,000

T12. Sepp Straka (-23): $450,000

T12. Patrick Cantlay (-23): $450,000

T14. Adam Hadwin (-22): $320,250

T14. Eric Cole (-22): $320,250

T14. Max Homa (-22): $320,250

T14. Patrick Rodgers (-22): $320,250

T14. Tyrrell Hatton (-22): $320,250

T14. Matt Fitzpatrick (-22): $320,250

T14. Harris English (-22): $320,250

T14. Akshay Bhatia (-22): $320,250

T22. Erik van Rooyen (-21): $220,000

T22. Luke List (-21): $220,000

T22. Viktor Hovland (-21): $220,000