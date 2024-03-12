Viktor Hovland admits getting nervous while playing at Whistling Straits - “Those moments are really stressful”

Viktor Hovland said that the 2021 Ryder Cup was the most nervous time he had playing golf in his career so far.

Hovland made his Ryder Cup debut in 2021 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, USA. He made it into the European squad as one of the eight automatic picks. The debut wasn't ideal, as he ended up earning only one point in five matches. He didn't win even one match and ended up with an overall record of 0-3-2 for the tournament.

Last year, the world No. 3 golfer was on Mark Immelman's 'On the Mark' podcast. In the podcast, he revealed that his Ryder Cup debut was the most nervous he had felt on the golf course.

"I'd probably have to say Whistling Straits, he said. "Not the first tee shot but couple of those. I mean I talked about my short game and especially around there when all the fans are rooting against you and I think in those moments when you have some inefficiencies it usually comes to light."

"Now it wasn't like I chunked wedges and or bladed them over the green, but it just wasn't as good as I would have liked. And I definitely felt more nervous instead of excited about hitting a great shot against the crowd or against the other team and those moments are really stressful."

The Norwegian superstar had redemption in the 2023 Ryder Cup as he played an important role in Europe's 16.5–11.5 win over the USA at Rome. He was the joint second-highest point earner for the team, as he bagged 3.5 points

What's next for Viktor Hovland?

Viktor Hovland will next compete at the Players Championship 2024, which kicks off on Thursday, Mar. 14, at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He is grouped with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth for the first two rounds of the event. The trio will tee off from the first hole of the TPC Sawgrass on Thursday at 8:35 am ET.

Hovland has had a cold start to the 2024 PGA Tour season, as he has yet to make a top-ten finish after making four starts. He had a tremendous last season, as he ended up winning three events, including the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship, to become the FedEx Cup champion.

Hovland was also part of the winning European Ryder Cup squad. So, it seems only a matter of time before he is back to his best. It will be interesting to see how he does at the Players Championship this week.