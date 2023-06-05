Viktor Hovland caddies for Zach Bauchou at US Open Qualifying in Columbus just hours after winning the Memorial Tournament 2023

The Memorial Tournament 2023 champion Viktor Hovland is not willing to take rest following his achievement. The 25-year-old Norwegian golfer was spotted caddying for his former OSU Cowboy Golf school teammate Zach Bauchou.

Hovland won the 2023 tournament at Muirfield Village after defeating Denny McCarthy in a one-hole playoff. In less than 24 hours, he was seen by the side of Bauchou at the U.S. Open Final Qualifying in Columbus.

The image of Viktor Hovland caddying for his former teammate was posted by the PGA Tour on their Twitter handle.

"No rest for the champion. Less than 24 hours after his victory @MemorialGolf, Viktor Hovland is caddying for former @OSUCowboyGolf teammate Zach Bauchou at U.S. Open Final Qualifying in Columbus," the tweet read.

Less than 24 hours after his victory @MemorialGolf, Viktor Hovland is caddying for former @OSUCowboyGolf teammate Zach Bauchou at U.S. Open Final Qualifying in Columbus.

Fans react to Viktor Hovland caddying for his former teammate Zach Bauchou

Viktor Hovland always thought that he was due for an amazing victory since his debut as a pro. After he grabbed his fourth PGA Tour win, many experts and fellow golfers have singled out the young gun as a favorite for the 2023 US Open.

However, before he himself joins the tournament, he was seen with his former teammate Zach Bauchou at The Lakes Golf & Country Club. Fans were in awe of the newly crowned champion's act. They showered their love on him in the comments section.

Here are some of the top comments from the PGA Tour's comments section:

GoGreyhoundJoe09 commented:



And even better, his future will be filled with many more great memories and big wins.



His laugh is undeniable. He's one of the guys. What a charmed life he's living right now.

Jeremy Vaughn commented: this guy wins us all that money yesterday and he right back at it bright and early… very special boi

Jorge Jimenez commented: One of my favorites. Forced my girl to walk all around colonial last week to finally see him hit some shots in person

WarrenPuffett commented: Viktor seems like a cool dude, I was glad to see him win. One of my favorite to root for. He always looks stoned as Fuk. Which cracks me up when they show him playing!

Bill P commented: Congrats on the win Viktor!! Any pros out there want to know how to grow the game, just take a look at this guy !!!

Viktor Hovland won a whopping $3.6 million after winning the Memorial Tournament 2023. Fans felt that he might not have deposited the money in his bank account and he is standing up for his friend.

Here are some other lovely comments:

"This one of the coolest things I’ve seen!!! Just won a few million and up early to caddy for a friend what a guy"

BradyBets commented: This one of the coolest things I've seen!!! Just won a few million and up early to caddy for a friend what a guy

Viktor Hovland has already qualified for the 2023 US Open that gets underway on June 15.

