Viktor Hovland catches attention with hilarious move during the trophy ceremony at the Ryder Cup

Viktor Hovland did one of the most amusing things during Team Europe's championship celebration at the end of the 2025 Ryder Cup. The golfer suffered an injury on the second day of the tournament and did not play in his team's Sunday singles matches. Despite this, Team Europe maintained a significant advantage in the tournament, keeping the championship with a final score of 15-13.This was Team Europe's second consecutive Ryder Cup win, and during the celebrations, every team member, including captain Luke Donald, brought their wives or girlfriends to pose with the trophy. Interestingly, Viktor Hovland was the only single person on his squad, and he made a humorous move by posing in the dead center of the trophy beside Luke Donald and his wife Diane Antonopoulos.Golf Digest reposted the incident with a caption reading,&quot;Viktor does it again. 🤣&quot;Viktor Hovland was teamed with Robert MacIntyre in Friday's Foursomes against Russell Henley and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. This was a close match, but Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley were able to seize the advantage and win with a 2 Up score. These four golfers played in the same round on Saturday, but this time Hovland and MacIntyre gained the advantage in the end and won the round with a score of 1 up.On the same day, Hovland began to experience neck problems, which ultimately prevented him from playing on the last day of the tournament. During a tournament interview, the golfer even shared how these neck issues have a long history.Viktor Hovland disclosed that he had suffered from a neck problem for two monthsRyder Cup 2025 - Saturday Morning Foursomes - Source: GettyAccording to the official medical officer of the 2025 Ryder Cup Team Europe, Hovland suffered from a bulging disk in his neck, which prevented him from rotating his neck to one side. During an interview on September 27, the golfer disclosed that he had been suffering from these troubles for two months and that he took painkillers during the Saturday Foursomes to continue playing.The golfer stated (quoted by asap sports),&quot;I’ve had some issues with a neck injury on and off for the last two months. I took some painkillers on the seventh hole and then got some treatment from Matt Roberts, the physio, on the tenth tee box. It stayed the same for the remainder of the match after that.&quot;Hovland later added,&quot;But I came in and rested up and got some more treatment, and when I went back out onto the range, I tried hitting some shots trying to build up to the driver. I hit three or four hard ones, and it just got worse. I didn’t want to risk it for the match in case it got worse and I couldn’t continue, especially in fourballs when you are hitting every shot.&quot;According to sources, Viktor Hovland will undergo a neck MRI to determine the severity of his injuries.